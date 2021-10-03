Boris Johnson – I’d love to go on Great British Bake Off

Boris Johnson has held the door open to appearing on The Great British Bake Off as he told of his love for Bakewell tarts.

The Prime Minister was speaking as he and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Gorton in east Manchester on Sunday.

The Conservative Party leader played a competitive game of table tennis with children and staff at HideOut Youth Zone, at one point taking on Ms Patel in a doubles rally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays table tennis with Home Secretary Priti Patel during their visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Johnson also showed off his artistic skills as he drew and coloured in a bee, one of the symbols of the city of Manchester – where the autumn Tory Party conference is taking place.

In an activity-packed visit, Mr Johnson – wearing an apron with “Bake Back Better” emblazoned on it – then helped whisk together ingredients for a sponge cake, before icing one that had already been baked.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off a picture he painted during a class at HideOut Youth Zone in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I don’t think they have ever invited me.”

He admitted it was “a long time” since he had helped with any household baking but revealed his favourite sweet treat is a Bakewell tart.

“I think that’s just about my favourite,” Mr Johnson said, as he recalled how his grandmother used to bake them.

Mr Johnson was aided by Ms Patel as he made the cake (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“If I was on death row I think I would have steak and chips followed by a Bakewell tart.”