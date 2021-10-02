Tories unveil £30m package to revive public tennis courts

Ministers are seeking to capitalise on the success of teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu with a £30 million package to revive Britain’s network of public playing courts.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the Government is committing £22 million to repair and improve dilapidated park courts across England, Scotland and Wales.

It will be supplemented by a further £8.5 million provided by the Lawn Tennis Association in a drive to encourage more people to take up the sport.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Joe Giddens/PA)

At the same time, in an announcement to mark the start of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Government said it is investing a further £30 million in primary schools sports in England.

Ms Dorries said: “The whole country watched in awe as Emma Raducanu succeeded in winning the US Open.