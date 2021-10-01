Two men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested two men.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in the city in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

Two men arrested this morning by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. pic.twitter.com/ls0vlVeFUJ — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 1, 2021

The suspects have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.