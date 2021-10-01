Queen and Charles to ‘plant tree for the jubilee’ at Balmoral

The Queen and the Prince of Wales will plant a tree later at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire to mark a special initiative ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.
It will herald the start of the planting season for a scheme called the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), created to mark 70 years’ service to the nation.
The monarch and Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, will plant a copper beech tree at the Balmoral Estate’s cricket pavilion on Friday, joined by schoolchildren from nearby Crathie Primary School.
The QGC aims to “create a lasting legacy” to the Queen by urging people to start their own tree-planting projects across the UK with the call to action: “plant a tree for the jubilee”.
The QGC encourages tree planting to take place during October to March, to optimise the chance of trees surviving and flourishing.