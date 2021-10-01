Queen and Charles plant tree at Balmoral in scheme to mark jubilee

The Queen and the Prince of Wales have planted a tree at Balmoral Castle as part of a special initiative marking her Platinum Jubilee.
As they poured soil around the copper beech sapling, Charles quipped: “Let’s hope it will survive.”
The move marks the start of the planting season for a scheme called the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), created to mark 70 years’ service to the nation.
Pupils from the school have undertaken nature projects as part of the QGC initiative, and were exploring woods in the Balmoral grounds on Friday.
Next year, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate the milestone, having acceded to the throne on February 6 1952, aged 25.
The scheme encourages planting to take place between October and March, to optimise the chance of trees surviving and flourishing.