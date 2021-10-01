One in three young women experienced depression over summer – ONS

Updated analysis of depression in adults during the #coronavirus pandemic shows 17% of adults experienced some form of depression in summer 2021.

This shows a fall since January to March 2021 (21%), but is still above the pre-pandemic level (10%) https://t.co/I2fEQWYOO1 pic.twitter.com/NJ89D06bSN

