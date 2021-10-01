Cop26 ‘green zone’ to host more than 200 public events

Young people, businesses and community groups will be among those holding events open to the public in a “green zone” during the Cop26 climate change conference.

More than 200 events will be hosted in the zone at the Glasgow Science Centre from November 1 to 12.

Meanwhile singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding has been announced as a Cop26 Advocate and will be raising awareness about climate change to audiences in the UK and around the world.

The green zone will showcase cultural performances, exhibitions, talks, film screenings and technical demonstrations, with people from the fields of academia and art among those taking part.

Ellie Goulding urged people to get involved (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“As well as the crucial climate negotiations, Cop26 is a fantastic opportunity for businesses, civil society, academia, indigenous groups, and young people to showcase what they are doing to tackle climate change to both a local and a global audience.

“Tickets will be available shortly and I would encourage the UK public to use this unique opportunity to engage with this momentous event.”

Groups taking part include the RSNO Junior Chorus, who will perform songs inspired by climate change, and Musicians In Exile, Glasgow’s asylum seeking and refugee musicians, who will perform their music from their homelands, with new songs created for Cop26 about climate change’s impact on refugees.

Ellie Goulding, who will be attending Cop26, said: “I’ve taken on the role as an Advocate for the UN climate change conference Cop26. I believe that Cop26 must be the moment global leaders listen to the scientists and tackle the climate crisis for all our sakes. We have to keep 1.5 alive.

“There’s going to be an incredible energy and focus in Glasgow in November and I think it’s important that as many people as possible take part in deciding their future on this planet. I’m encouraging as many people as possible to get involved.”

Tickets will be available free of charge to members of the public via the Cop26 website from October 11 and most events will also be streamed live on the Cop26 YouTube channel.

The United Nations summit runs from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack: “The Green Zone will be a vibrant, hand-on space where the public can really participate in Cop26, learning about the steps we’re taking to save our planet and going home with ideas for action.

“From interactive exhibitions and events to informative workshops, performances and film screenings, the area will bring together people of all ages and from all backgrounds with one common aim.