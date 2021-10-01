Charles opens Johnnie Walker whisky experience in Edinburgh

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a sip of his own bespoke whisky cocktail as he officially opened the new Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, toured the eight-floor tourist attraction set in one of the capital’s landmark heritage buildings and met employees.

He unveiled a plaque on the rooftop terrace bar which has views of Edinburgh Castle.

He unveiled a plaque on the rooftop terrace (Jane Barlow/PA)

During his visit, Charles met the first students in the Johnnie Walker Learning For Life Academy, a new space dedicated to the bartender and hospitality training programme.

They were joined by representatives of The Prince’s Foundation’s introduction to hospitality courses that run at the charity’s headquarters, Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

Charles helped make a ‘Duke of Rothesay’ cocktail (Jane Barlow/PA)

In celebration of the partnership, the students prepared a bespoke Duke of Rothesay cocktail for the royal visitor, created with Johnnie Walker Autumn, the first seasonal whisky exclusive to Johnnie Walker Princes Street, and garnished with ingredients from the gardens at Dumfries House estate.

Before signing the Johnnie Walker ledger book to mark the end of his visit, he enjoyed a sip of his drink on the rocks and joked: “These are the biggest blocks of ice I’ve ever seen.”

Laid out across 71,500 square feet, the centre will host host tours, tasting experiences and live performances.

The rooftop terrace has views of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Menezes said: “It has been an honour to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to officially open Johnnie Walker Princes Street and a pleasure to celebrate this special moment with our people and the students we are training for an exciting future in the hospitality industry.