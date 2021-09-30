What the papers say – September 30

The pending sentencing of Sarah Everard’s murderer dominates the front pages, with the grief of the young woman’s family spelled out in large type.
The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report the killer, who was a serving member of the Metropolition Police, used a Covid law as well as his official identification and handcuffs to kidnap the 33-year-old.
Metro and the i carry dashcam footage of the moment Wayne Couzens performed his false “arrest” on Ms Everard in south London.
The family of the murdered woman told Couzens to look them in the eye as they recounted their grief, according to The Times and the Daily Mirror.
“You are the very worst of humanity”, Ms Everard’s mother is quoted as saying in the headline of the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express reports Susan Everard is “tormented” by thoughts of what her daughter endured before her murder.
The Independent carries a photograph of the murdered woman, with the paper also featuring a story saying Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer invoked Tony Blair in his conference speech in a bid “to woo centre ground”.
Consumers will be pushed towards lower alternatives under Government plans to shift green surchages from household electricity bills to gas bills, reports the Financial Times.
And the world’s “top alien hunter says we’re all doomed” if aliens attack, according to the Daily Star.