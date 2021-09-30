Union leaders attack move to extend relaxation of lorry drivers’ hours

Union leaders have attacked moves to extend the relaxation of lorry drivers’ hours amid the current shortage of workers in the sector.

Unite said the maximum number of hours that drivers can drive, due to end on Sunday, will be extended to the end of October.

Ministers are to consider extending the change into the new year, said Unite.

Unite leader Sharon Graham (Sharon Graham Campaign)

“Years of suppressing drivers’ pay and attacking their working conditions has led us to where we are now.

“Far from tackling the current crisis, this latest extension on drivers’ hours will increase the pressures of the job and, as a result, further endanger public safety on the roads. This expediency will end in failure.”

Unite national officer Adrian Jones said: “The Government’s response to the lorry driver crisis has been to extend driving hours, reduce training requirements, water down tests and weaken the licence required to drive a tanker. This is a highly dangerous cocktail and will only lessen safety on the UK’s roads.