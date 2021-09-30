PM urges action on ‘coal, cars, cash and trees’ ahead of Cop26 climate summit

Boris Johnson has called on world leaders to make “bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees” at UN climate talks in Glasgow in a month’s time.

The Prime Minister said positive progress had been made on tackling the climate crisis but it was not enough.

More than 100 world leaders are expected to attend the opening of the Cop26 summit, taking place from October 31, where they are under pressure to up their ambition to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving rising temperatures.

Current national action plans to curb emissions leave the world way off track to meet global goals to keep temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and to aim for a less dangerous 1.5C limit.

The talks will also focus on driving action in areas such as ending the use of coal, switching to clean cars and halting deforestation.

Marking a month to the start of the talks, Mr Johnson said: “We are fast-approaching a critical moment for our planet and our people, when – in just one month’s time – world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the long-awaited Cop26 climate summit.

“We need everyone to bring their ambition and action, so we can limit rising temperatures and set the world on the right path to net zero emissions.

“That means bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees: to drive forward our green, industrial revolution with clean energy and electric vehicles, close the gap on the climate finance promised to developing nations, and halt devastating deforestation.