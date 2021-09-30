Met to reassure women with more officers on beat in wake of Everard murder

The Metropolitan Police have pledged to deploy 650 new officers and increase patrols to do more to protect women and girls in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

The force has also promised to publish a new strategy for tackling violence against women and girls, outlining how it will prioritise action against sexual and violent predatory offenders.

The new strategy will accompany a Predatory Offender Units which, since last November, has resulted in the arrests of more than 2,000 suspects for domestic abuse, sex offences, and child abuse.

The 650 new officers will be deployed into busy public places, “including those where women and girls often lack confidence that they are safe”, according to the force.

Ms Everard was raped and killed by serving Metropolitan police officer, Wayne Couzens.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The full horrific details of (Couzens’) crimes are deeply concerning and raise entirely legitimate questions.

“This is the most horrific of crimes, but we recognise this is part of a much bigger and troubling picture.

“There have been other horrific murders of women in public spaces, including the killings of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, and very recently of Sabina Nessa.

“All of these bring into sharp focus our urgent duty to do more to protect women and girls.”