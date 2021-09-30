Architecture graduate’s typewriter art finds fans around the world

An architecture graduate who has created more than 100 drawings using dozens of typewriters has taken commissions from around the world.

James Cook, 24, said he first discovered typewriting art while he was studying for his A-levels, with the course requiring him to look for alternative ways of creating art.

James Cook first discovered the art while he was studying for his A-levels (James Cook/PA)

“At the age of 11, his parents gave him this typewriter.

“There’s a portfolio of his life which spans 70 years and he recreated the Mona Lisa and all these different varied subjects – people, buildings, vehicles – and I thought ‘wow’.

“I didn’t even know it was possible to draw with a typewriter.”

The artist has created more than 100 pieces using typewriters (James Cook/PA)

“They gave me their address and I came round and bought my first typewriter, which I use to this day. Seven years in, I’ve done about 140 drawings now and I’ve got just over 35 typewriters.”

Mr Cook is often asked for commissions (James Cook/PA)

He is often asked for commissions, and in one case an American lawyer requested a series of drawings with specific punctuation used in litigation.

“(The lawyer) found me a typewriter that has very specific punctuation and then he posted it to me so I can do these drawings,” he said.

“He wanted a drawing of her that integrated messages from the wedding speech that she had read out on his wedding day.

“When you looked at the drawing really closely, you could see all these little messages that were moments of the speech that were read on the day of his wedding.

“When you stand back, you see the whole picture of his mother.”

The picture took a month to create and Mr Cook said he used “around 100,000 stamp marks from the typewriter keys”.

Mr Cook will be creating 10 Christmas card designs this year, five of which are London-based scenes and five which are winter-themed, including animals and birds.

One of Mr Cook’s London-based scenes (James Cook/PA)