William hails ‘inspirational’ cross community initiative in Londonderry

Prince William has hailed an “inspirational” cross community sporting initiative in Londonderry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their maiden visit to Derry on Wednesday where they met the first medical students at Ulster University before meeting those involved with the Sport Uniting Communities initiative.

William described receiving a warm welcome to the city – and some Irish whiskey which he said “went down very well”.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Ulster University Magee campus as part of a one day visit to Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/OhdUrjORVD — Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) September 29, 2021

The trip, which came just hours after the couple attended the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die, started at the Ulster University’s Magee campus.

They were shown a specially designed simulated ambulance, the only one of its kind in the region, built on campus to train the very first-year group studying the new BSc Hons paramedic science programme in Northern Ireland.

William and Kate also met a group of student nurses from the university they spoke to, via a video call, in February, when they heard about their experiences taking part in hospital placements during the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge handles a tarantula called Charlotte (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate won admiration by her handling of a tarantula spider called Charlotte, while William joked their son George would be upset he had missed it as he met a snake.

They were fortified with a measure of whiskey for the duke and a half pint of Guinness for the duchess before sampling local food and drink, learning how to pronounce Irish names and some of the local expressions in the city.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking with medical students (Chris Jackson/PA)

William and Kate visited City of Derry Rugby Club where they met with players, coaches and volunteers from the Sport Uniting Communities initiative.

The project is a collaboration between the Irish Football Association, Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association and Ulster Rugby and aims to promote peace and reconciliation.

William and Kate watched children playing mini rugby, football and Gaelic games before getting involved themselves by kicking a ball at a giant-sized dartboard.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the City of Derry rugby club (Tim Rooke/PA)

Before leaving, William told those in attendance that it was positive to see young people coming together in sport.

He thanked all involved and said they had loved looking around.

“We were at the university beforehand and it was lovely to see everyone there,” he said.

“We had a very warm welcome and a bit of Irish whiskey as well, which went down extremely well.

“I can tell you it wasn’t before lunchtime, it was later but it certainly warmed you up for the day.

“We are really impressed with what you’ve achieved here, seeing all the smiling faces outside, running around, joining in the sports and having a really good time it is fantastic.

“I think seeing the communities come together and be able to work together, play together, have fun together, it is a really strong message you are sending out here.