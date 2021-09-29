Retailer Next warns PM of more shortages in the run-up to Christmas

Boris Johnson has received a fresh warning that Britain’s “looming skills crisis” is threatening supplies in the run-up to Christmas unless ministers adopt a “more decisive approach” to the issue.

Fashion giant Next said its service was likely to to experience “some degradation” as the festive season approached without a relaxation of the immigration rules.

The warning followed days of chaos on petrol station forecourts as reports that a shortage of tanker drivers was threatening supplies prompted a wave of panic-buying, with many stations running dry.

In his first public comments on the issue, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday the situation was “stabilising” and urged motorists to fill up their tanks as normal.

At the same time, however, he said he was not prepared to address labour shortages through “uncontrolled immigration” leading to a “low wage, low skill” economy.

However, despite forecasting a further increase in profits, Next warned “seasonal labour shortages” could affect not only its business but the wider economy.

“We anticipate that, without some relaxation of immigration rules, we are likely to experience some degradation in our service in the run-up to Christmas,” it said.

“The HGV crisis was foreseen and widely predicted for many months.

Drivers queue for fuel at a petrol station in Barton, Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

“A demand-led approach to ensuring the country has the skills it needs is now vital.”

The call came as 150 military drivers, together with a further 150 drivers’ mates, who have been put on standby to assist in the crisis were beginning training to operate petrol tankers.

The head of of one fuel supplier said it appeared “the worst is behind us” and there could even be a fall in demand in the coming days.

James Spencer, managing director at Portland Fuel, told the BBC: “The original crisis – if you want to call it that – was caused by 25 to 30 petrol stations closing down near the south coast.

“Lot of people have filled up their tanks now, so you might actually see a dip in demand and the replenishment of fuel at petrol stations is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job, so as we speak the petrol stations are being replenished.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also said the situation appeared to be easing.

“If we look at the deliveries of petrol they were matched yesterday by sales so that means the situation is stabilising. I think people are behaving quite responsibly,” he told the BBC.

However, Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association in London, said there was little sign of the situation improving on the ground.

A closed sign on the forecourt of a petrol station in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Contrary to Boris Johnson’s wish list, it is not getting better,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“The situation is that 25% to 30% of our members were not at work yesterday, and unable get fuel to go to work, and a taxi driver without fuel is unemployed.