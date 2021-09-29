Queen, Charles and Camilla to meet Covid heroes at Scottish Parliament

It will come after the monarch gives an address at the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Parliament on Saturday.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to meet heroes from across Scotland who have been recognised for their contribution to communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The monarch, 95, is attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, with Charles and Camilla, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

She will address MSPs at Holyrood and afterwards meet those who have made a positive difference to the lives of others during the coronavirus crisis at a special reception in the main hall.

Queen in Scotland
The Queen giving a speech to MSPs in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of devolution (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Buckingham Palace said the Mace and the Crown of Scotland would be carried into the chamber in procession to a fanfare sounded by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Opening remarks will be given by the Presiding Officer and followed by the Queen’s address to Parliament.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will then address the chamber.

Afterwards, the Queen, Charles and Camilla will be introduced to those recognised by MSPs for the part they have played, locally and nationally, during the pandemic.

The last Scottish Parliament opening ceremony took place in 2016.

