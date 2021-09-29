Katie Price pleads guilty to driving offences following crash

UK NewsPublished:

The TV personality has appeared in court.

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to drink driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex on Tuesday.

The former glamour model, 43, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green on Tuesday morning.

The aftermath of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green (PC Tom Van Der Wee/PA)
An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

