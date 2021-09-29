In Pictures: Kate leads stars at premiere of Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie

Daniel Craig received a royal send-off as he said farewell to James Bond at the star-studded No Time To Die premiere in London.

The actor was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the glitzy event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Craig, 53, appears as 007 for a final time in No Time To Die, leaving behind a career-defining role he first played in 2006’s Casino Royale.

He made a colourful arrival on his last red carpet as Bond, wearing a dark pink suede dinner jacket over a white shirt and black bow tie.

She glittered in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown, complete with cape. William, also 39, wore a dark tuxedo.

Craig was pictured speaking with the royal guests at the premiere.

His co-stars were also in attendance to celebrate his time as Bond.

The 33-year-old turned heads in a flowing yellow strapless gown.

The French actress – who plays Madeleine Swann in the franchise – wore a shimmering silver gown complete with a flowing cape.

The 33-year-old cut a typically glamorous figure in a dark dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

She wore a low-cut gown for the premiere.

The venerated actress, 86, joined her former co-stars on Tuesday, arriving in a glittering black jacket.

The Fleabag star and creator wore a glittering black jumpsuit for the premiere.

The Swedish actress – who appeared alongside Sir Roger Moore in 1974’s The Man With The Golden Gun – arrived in a dark outfit.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner performed the film’s title track.