In Pictures: Kate leads stars at premiere of Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie

The film is Craig’s final outing as James Bond.

Daniel Craig received a royal send-off as he said farewell to James Bond at the star-studded No Time To Die premiere in London.

The actor was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the glitzy event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Craig, 53, appears as 007 for a final time in No Time To Die, leaving behind a career-defining role he first played in 2006’s Casino Royale.

He made a colourful arrival on his last red carpet as Bond, wearing a dark pink suede dinner jacket over a white shirt and black bow tie.

Daniel Craig attended the premiere as he prepares to say goodbye to James Bond (Ian West/PA)

She glittered in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown, complete with cape. William, also 39, wore a dark tuxedo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance (Ian West/PA)

Craig was pictured speaking with the royal guests at the premiere.

His co-stars were also in attendance to celebrate his time as Bond.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived together (Ian West/PA)

The 33-year-old turned heads in a flowing yellow strapless gown.

Lashana Lynch wowed in a yellow dress at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

The French actress – who plays Madeleine Swann in the franchise – wore a shimmering silver gown complete with a flowing cape.

Lea Seydoux said the premiere was a bittersweet occasion (Ian West/PA)

The 33-year-old cut a typically glamorous figure in a dark dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Ana de Armas joined he co-stars at the film’s premiere (Ian West/PA)

She wore a low-cut gown for the premiere.

Naomie Harris reprises the role of Moneypenny in No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)

The venerated actress, 86, joined her former co-stars on Tuesday, arriving in a glittering black jacket.

Dame Judi Dench is a fan favourite in the James Bond franchise (Ian West/PA)

The Fleabag star and creator wore a glittering black jumpsuit for the premiere.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge glittered on the No Time To Die red carpet (Ian West/PA)

The Swedish actress – who appeared alongside Sir Roger Moore in 1974’s The Man With The Golden Gun – arrived in a dark outfit.

Britt Ekland was another star of Bond’s glorious past attending the No Time To Die premiere (Ian West/PA)

The 19-year-old Grammy winner performed the film’s title track.

Billie Eilish performed the No Time To Die title track and attended the premiere (Ian West/PA)
