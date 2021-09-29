Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 junction twice in a day

Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the same junction of the M25 twice in less than six hours.

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, in Kent at about 7.30am on Wednesday morning, before returning at 1pm.

During the second demonstration, about 20 activists in high-vis jackets blocked the roundabout while one man superglued himself to a police car.

The environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite facing up to two years in prison (Insulate Britain/PA)

Protesters who were not glued to the floor were dragged or carried by officers to the centre of the roundabout.

Thirteen protesters remain superglued to the tarmac.