Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 junction twice in a day

UK NewsPublished:

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, in Kent at about 7.30am on Wednesday morning, before returning at 1pm.

Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 junction twice in a day

Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the same junction of the M25 twice in less than six hours.

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, in Kent at about 7.30am on Wednesday morning, before returning at 1pm.

During the second demonstration, about 20 activists in high-vis jackets blocked the roundabout while one man superglued himself to a police car.

Insulate Britain protests
The environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite facing up to two years in prison (Insulate Britain/PA)

Protesters who were not glued to the floor were dragged or carried by officers to the centre of the roundabout.

Thirteen protesters remain superglued to the tarmac.

This is the seventh day that Insulate Britain has targeted the UK’s busiest motorway.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News