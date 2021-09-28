What the papers say – September 28

Calls for frontline workers including healthcare staff to be allowed to fill up first at petrol forecourts are splashed across many of the front pages.

The Army has been called up to “tackle UK’s fuel crisis”, reports the i, with The Independent saying soldiers will be deployed to distribute petrol as prices spike to an eight-year high.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Army to be deployed as fuel prices hit 8-year high #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4UjQPfaVfX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 27, 2021

The British Medical Association was among the groups urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give key workers priority at forecourts, according to The Times and the Financial Times.

THE TIMES: Let Britain’s key workers fill up first, PM urged #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9iVxeJleBC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 27, 2021

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 28 September https://t.co/P7b50OHFS0 pic.twitter.com/DWKyhVaJEM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 27, 2021

The Daily Mirror reports unions are also calling for frontline staff to be allowed to fill up first, with The Daily Telegraph writing the plan to allow priority access is being considered under emergency Government measures.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Priority at pumps for key workers in plan to ease crisis'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/LgbpyNPZkm — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 27, 2021

The centre-left politician, Olaf Scholz, in pole position to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor, has said Brexit is to blame for the shortages situation, reports The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 September 2021: Brexit to blame for UK’s fuel crisis, says frontrunner to succeed Merkel pic.twitter.com/cklsGe0lSR — The Guardian (@guardian) September 27, 2021

Metro says “Britain gets back on board” public transport as a result of the “petrol crisis”, with data showing a 7% increase in London underground travel in one week.

Mr Johnson has called for a “thorough” inquiry into smart motorways following a Daily Mail undercover investigation which the paper says revealed they were “plagued with shocking failures”.