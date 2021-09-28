Science and medicine viewed as Britain’s most valuable export – survey

Science and medicine are considered Britain’s most valuable export, according to the results of a survey.

The pandemic put science to the test, and it appears British-led efforts have inspired people and given them a sense of pride.

Aside from the role the University of Oxford and the NHS have played in developing Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, British-led science has contributed much more to the world in recent years.

A new report by Malaria No More UK, called Best Of British – How British-Backed Science Can Accelerate The End Of Malaria, shows how British-backed science and research is helping to transform the fight against malaria.

In a YouGov poll of 1,635 adults conducted between September 15 and 16 this year, 54% of those surveyed viewed science and medicine as Britain’s most valuable contribution to the world stage.

This was over art and culture (6%), sport and leisure (5%), and manufacturing and engineering (11%).

Of those surveyed, 80% believe it is important for UK security to invest in global disease prevention.

Malaria No More UK is calling for a renewed ambitious financial commitment to ending malaria, including through research, science and innovation.

Gareth Jenkins, director of advocacy at Malaria No More UK, said: “British-led science is playing such a critical role in the fight against Covid-19.

“These polling results show the British public want to see the country build on this momentum to end those diseases that have been around for centuries – like malaria – once and for all.”

Professor Azra Ghani, infectious disease epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said: “Britain has a proud heritage in helping to tackle one of the world’s oldest diseases through its scientific contributions.