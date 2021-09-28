Man appears in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

A man charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.

Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on September 17.

Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms.

He was asked to confirm his name, address and date of birth by the legal advisor.

Following the proceedings through an Albanian interpreter, Selamaj looked straight ahead during the brief hearing.

After being asked for an indication of plea by District Judge Dennis Brennan, Selamaj’s solicitor Aidan Harvey said the 36-year-old intended to plead not guilty.

Ms Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.