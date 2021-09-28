Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Kettering in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate, with 1,034 new cases in the seven days to September 24 – the equivalent of 1,011.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 516.6 in the seven days to September 17.

Neath Port Talbot in Wales has the second-highest rate, up from 859.5 to 928.1, with 1,340 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales has the third-highest rate, up from 702.0 to 886.4, with 2,144 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (641.8) and Mid Ulster has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (522.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 516.6 to 1,011.6)

Stafford (426.5 to 744.2)

Melton (313.3 to 599.3)

Lichfield (376.8 to 646.6)

Herefordshire (323.3 to 581.6)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 17.