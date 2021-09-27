Surge in spending at petrol stations shows some signs of reducing

Friday marked the highest number of transactions in a day at petrol stations in recent memory, according to HSBC UK.

Aggregated customer spending data from the bank showed a two-thirds increase in the value of transactions at petrol stations across the whole of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, compared with the same period a week earlier.

Looking at the volume of transactions, 25% more payments were made, according to the figures given to the PA news agency.

Fuel pumps out of use on Monday (Jacob King/PA)

Friday was the peak of the increase, with the number of payments at petrol stations being up by more than 50% compared with the Friday before.

The average petrol station payment on Friday was for just over £30, compared with just over £20 for a more “normal” Friday.