Star Wars, Back To The Future and Gladiator memorabilia head for auction

UK NewsPublished:

The sale of more than 1,000 items will take place in November.

More than 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia worth an estimated £5.5 million are due to go under the hammer.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator and a signed hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II are among the lots that will feature in the Prop Store’s three-day online auction in November.

The highest-valued item is a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which it is estimated will sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

A Star Wars light-up X-wing filming miniature is among the lots (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Also featured is a lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II signed by Michael J Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film trilogy.

A full-size T-800 endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgement Day has been valued at between £60,000 and £80,000.

A lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II is up for sale (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Maximus Decimus Meridius’ helmet from Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator, worn by Crowe, also features among the lots.

It could sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator could sell for up to £50,000 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A preview will take place at the Prop Store office facility in Hertfordshire between October 12 and November 11 with more than 120 lots.

The auction will take place from November 9-11. Bids can be placed online or by phone.

