Reeves pledges £28bn annual climate change fund under Labour

An extra £28 billion would be spent each year on helping Britain tackle the climate change crisis under a Labour government, the shadow chancellor has pledged.

Rachel Reeves said she wanted to become Britain’s “first green chancellor” as she outlined proposals for a massive investment in shifting the country to greener technology.

Ms Reeves explained the money would be for capital projects and run until the end of the decade.

In a speech laden with soundbites aimed at boosting Labour’s economic credibility, Ms Reeves also said the party would set up a team to go through “every line of every failed contract where value was not delivered” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Reeves confirmed she would freeze business rates next year if she was in No 11 while also offering a cut for small firms, paid for by hiking digital taxes.

She committed the next Labour government to abolishing business rates, using the proceeds of a global deal on taxing multinational firms.

A “laser focus” on efficiency in the tax system was also promised, with tax breaks not delivering for the economy or taxpayer scrapped.

“In other words: protecting and strengthening our everyday economy. And to make this a reality, to unlock that potential, and protect our planet for future generations.”

She added: “I can announce today Labour’s climate investment pledge, an additional £28 billion of capital investment in our country’s green transition for each and every year of this decade.

“I will be a responsible chancellor. I will be Britain’s first green chancellor.”