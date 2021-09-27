Nandy promises to ‘build bridges’ in new foreign policy partnership with Europe

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy has promised Labour’s foreign policy will “build bridges not walls” as part of a new partnership with Europe which will address shared challenges.

In her conference speech in Brighton, the Wigan MP insisted Britain will not be able to solve its problems by “standing by or standing back”.

She said: “So as we meet today, for the first time in nearly half a century outside the European Union, I give you my word that we will remain a proud, fiercely internationalist party. Whether it’s global vaccination or the fight against climate change, our socialism doesn’t end at the coastline.

“We cannot solve the world’s problems – or Britain’s – by standing by or standing back.”

She said: “Our foreign policy will put people at its heart, to defend our national security, protect our planet, uphold human rights – and we will do it by building bridges, not walls.”

Unveiling some of the intentions of the next Labour government, she added: “Today we are launching a new Taskforce on Illicit Finance with the aim of making the UK the most inhospitable place in the world for dirty money and ill-gotten gains.

“Today, we recognise the fight against corruption as a key plank of defending our national interest.

“Friends, the next Labour Government will introduce a new arms export regime that is truly transparent and committed to upholding international law. We will end arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

On the new partnership with Europe, Ms Nandy said: “We will bring an end to a decade of division. Starting with Europe. We are out of the EU, but we remain part of Europe.

“Comrades, even a Government that believes the sea can be closed cannot deny the reality of our geography.

“So we will seek a new foreign policy partnership with Europe to address our shared challenges, from climate change to Russia. We will work with EU partners to develop a new action plan for conflict prevention and peacebuilding, to face up to the challenges in places like Somalia, Yemen, and Tigray.