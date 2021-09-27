Boris Johnson to meet Covid-19 bereaved families group

Boris Johnson will meet a group of families bereaved by coronavirus – more than a year after promising to do so.

The Prime Minister will hold a private meeting with members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group at Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Families have asked for it to take place outdoors with social distancing.

They will share how their loved ones caught the virus and died, and repeat their calls for a public inquiry to start.

Boris Johnson (Michael M Santiago/PA)

Group co-founder Jo Goodman – whose father Stuart, 72, died – said: “It has been over a year since the Prime Minister first said he would meet us, and in that time over 100,000 people across the country have lost their lives with Covid-19.

“One of the hardest parts of the pandemic for us has been seeing new families join each week with the same pain and grief that we’ve experienced and distressingly similar stories to our own.

“We first called for a rapid review last summer so that lessons could be learnt from the deaths of our loved ones to protect others, and we can’t help but feel that if we’d been listened to then, other lives might have been spared.

“We hope that the Prime Minister will listen to us tomorrow, and start the process to begin the inquiry immediately, whilst ensuring that the perspective of bereaved families is at its heart.