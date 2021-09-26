Suranne Jones unveils statue of Gentleman Jack protagonist Anne Lister

Actress Suranne Jones has been pictured unveiling of a statue of Anne Lister, a diarist regarded as the first modern lesbian, who she plays in Gentleman Jack.
The Vigil star revealed the new sculpture – called Contemplation – in Halifax, West Yorkshire, where the 19th-century writer was from.
The life-size statue of Lister was commissioned by The Piece Hall Trust and is set to welcome thousands of visitors to its Georgian courtyard.
Wearing a navy blazer and matching trousers, Jones smiled and waved for pictures, and spoke with fans who had joined them at the square for the unveiling.
Gentleman Jack is a dramatisation based on Lister’s diaries, which were written in a cryptic code.
Set in 1832, it follows Lister’s life as she inherits her uncle’s fading estate, Shibden Hall in Halifax, which she attempts to restore while encountering a romance with another woman.
This comes as the final episode of Vigil, a six-part BBC thriller made by the same company behind Line Of Duty – which Jones also stars in, is broadcast on Sunday night.