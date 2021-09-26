Man arrested on suspicion of Sabina Nessa murder

Detectives investigating the murder of school teacher Sabina Nessa in south-east London have arrested a 38-year-old man in East Sussex.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect had been detained at around 3am on Sunday morning and is being held in police custody.

The Met said on Saturday evening that the balding man is believed to have been carrying a reflective red object that he may have been trying to conceal up his sleeve.

He was captured on CCTV as he walked through Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south-east London, where Ms Nessa had been heading on the evening she died.

Scotland Yard would not confirm if the suspect was the man in the footage, but it is understood investigators are no longer seeking him.

A vigil was held in memory of Sabina Nessa on Friday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Nessa had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when she was attacked in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on September 17.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having been hidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Two men were separately arrested on suspicion of her murder but were subsequently released under investigation.

Police officers near Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south London, near to where the body of 28-year-old school teacher Sabina Nessa was found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

She said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.