European drivers ‘won’t move to UK for just three months’

An HGV driver has said he does not believe European drivers will come to the UK for three months as it is too expensive and not enough time for them to learn the roads.

Imran Mustafa, who moved to Barcelona from Pakistan eight years ago and has been a haulage driver for three years, said he wants to move to the UK to work but the 12-week visa was not enough time to uproot his life.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a temporary visa and it’s for a very small time period.

“These days, people don’t have the money to travel. No-one wants to travel for just three months.

Imran Mustafa says he believes drivers will not move to the UK for just 12 weeks (PA)

“I would move but not for three months. It’s not enough time as we don’t know the roads, the maps or how it all works. I think it will create a lot of problems or accidents.”

The 32-year-old added that while the pay was not good in Spain, and drivers work long days, there is also a shortage and so there is lots of work available.

“In the UK there is far better income and there isn’t a language barrier as there are in places like Spain,” he said.

Another 4k to be trained as HGV drivers, army to increase testing capacity by thousands & temp visa scheme until Christmas – all part of a further package of measures we're announcing to support the haulage & food sectors deal with driver shortage??https://t.co/uEVH5JiwcV — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 26, 2021

“But I think no-one will move for three months. Even from Romania, even from Poland.

“You have to do a lot of tests, fill in a lot of forms and it’s expensive. Most people are living hand to mouth these days.”

Mehmet Ozalp, a 28-year-old driver from Mersin in Turkey, who has recently moved to Germany, said he does not believe drivers will come to the UK for the short timespan.

He told PA: “This is a temporary solution. Serious work is required to solve such a big problem for both sides. I would only move for at least six months and above. If you’re moving thousands of kilometres, it shouldn’t be just for three months.

“People who do their jobs well will not come. We have to think, ‘What will this contribute to my life?'”