Labour electoral college proposals ‘dead’ as Starmer climbs down over reforms

Sir Keir Starmer’s bid to reform Labour’s leadership election rules appeared “dead” on Saturday as his deputy confirmed his electoral college proposal will not be put to the party’s autumn conference.

In a proposal that had divided the party and sparked talk of a “civil war” with the left in the build-up to its Brighton conference, the Labour leader was understood to be pushing to scrap the system which was used to elect both him and Jeremy Corbyn as leader.

With trade unions failing to back the move during crunch talks this week, the Opposition leader seems to have heavily watered down his reforms, which are due to be discussed by the party’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), on Saturday.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether leader Sir Keir’s proposals were likely to be voted on at conference, Ms Rayner added: “Some will, some won’t because that’s the natural rhythm of how conference works.”

Pressed on whether the reforms for how a future leader is elected will be voted on, she replied: “My understanding is that the electoral college is not coming to the NEC, so therefore that wouldn’t.”

Under the original proposal, the one member, one vote (OMOV) system would have been replaced with a return to the electoral college made up of the unions and affiliate organisations, MPs and party members.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said she understood the NEC would not discuss a return of the electoral college (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Instead, the PA news agency understands those plans have been diluted, although party sources insisted there would still be “significant changes” put forward.

A Labour spokesman said: “Keir said on Tuesday it wasn’t a take it or leave it deal.

“That’s how we’ve approached it and we’re pleased with where we’ve ended up.”

PA news agency understands the leadership rule changes which will be discussed by the NEC will include raising the threshold of MP nominations to 25% for leadership elections and abandoning registered supporter involvement.

It appears the electoral college is dead. But we now hear Starmer is trying to table a proposal to increase the number of MP nominations a candidate needs to even get on the ballot. He won't stop try to rig democracy, so we can't stop defending it. Vote against. — Momentum ? (@PeoplesMomentum) September 25, 2021

Sir Keir also wants to make it more difficult to deselect MPs by raising the threshold for triggering a selection contest.

In a statement, left-wing campaign group Momentum vowed to fight against the fresh proposals.

Mish Rahman, a member of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Momentum’s national co-ordinating group, said: “The central measure of Keir Starmer’s attack on democracy has comprehensively failed. The electoral college is dead.

“Now to make sure all the other regressive rule changes concocted by the leadership share the same fate.