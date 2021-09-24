Queues return to Apple Stores as the iPhone 13 goes on sale

Apple fans queued outside the technology giant’s Regent Street store in central London to be among the first to get hold of the iPhone 13 as the new smartphone range went on sale in the UK.

Unveiled last week, the four new iPhone 13 handsets all have improved battery life and cameras.

A modest queue began to form outside the store at 7.30am on Friday, with Apple staff applauding the first customers inside when it opened its doors at 8am.

The queue formed shortly before the Apple Store opened at 8am on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Unveiling the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max during a virtual event last week, Apple boss Tim Cook said they are the “best iPhones we have ever created”.

As well as the battery and camera improvements, Apple has reduced the size of the notch at the top of the screen and introduced a 120Hz refresh rate, which means smoother screen scrolling, on the two Pro models.

A customer in the Apple Store in Regent Street, central London, as the new iPhone 13 goes on sale (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The improvement in battery life is likely to appeal to many smartphone users, experts have said, with Uswitch.com mobiles expert Ru Bhikha arguing that is “at the top of people’s wish-list for the new handset”.