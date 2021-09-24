Man to face court charged with murders of mother and three children

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house near Sheffield.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on Sunday morning.

Damien Bendall, who appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Wednesday, is set to face a hearing at the city’s crown court.

Flowers have been left near the scene in Chandos Crescent (Dave Higgens/PA)

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.