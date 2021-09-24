Charles curates climate change channel for Amazon Prime

The Prince of Wales has launched a television channel on Amazon Prime focusing on climate change.

The channel, named RE:TV, will also feature a direct plea from Charles to “act now” in addressing issues facing the future of the planet.

RE:TV highlights projects from across the world working on initiatives that can help transform how business is done, helping people make a cleaner and more sustainable economy.

Films include topics such as sustainability, the natural environment and innovation, with a focus on industries such as coffee production and fashion.

Charles said: “I’ve spent a lot of my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis.