Two more arrested over M25 protests

Two more arrests have been made by police investigating protests which blocked the M25 five times in the past two weeks.

The Metropolitan Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested in Streatham, south London on Wednesday, while a 51-year-old woman was arrested in Warrington, Cheshire on Thursday.

They were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Insulate Britain protests
Protesters block a road outside the Home Office (PA)

Some 28 arrests have been made for obstructing the public highway, the force added.

Those arrested have been released under investigation.

