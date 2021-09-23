Second major CO2 manufacturer set to be back online next week

UK NewsPublished:

Teesside-based Ensus has been on an annual shutdown for routine maintenance.

A second major carbon dioxide producer could be back online within days to ease the UK’s national shortage, a director has said.

Teesside-based Ensus can supply around 40% of the UK’s demand for CO2 but the biofuels plant has been on an annual shutdown for routine maintenance.

The plant, at Wilton International, produces CO2 as a by-product of turning wheat into bioethanol – which can be used as a fuel or additive to petrol – and it should be back online next week.

He said: “We make around 40% of the UK’s demand so we don’t fix the whole problem – but we are part of the solution.”

Carbon dioxide is used in the food chain, to stun chicken and pigs before slaughter, in health services and in the nuclear industry.

The CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham
The CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Carbon dioxide is a by-product of fertiliser manufacture and the US firm supplies around 60% of the UK’s needs.

After the Government stepped in with a loan, production at the CF site could be back online in several days following the shutdown.

