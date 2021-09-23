Rewilding project for half-a-million acres of Scottish Highlands launched

Up to half-a-million acres of the Scottish Highlands are in line for rewilding following the launch of a project.

The 30-year scheme by Highland charity Trees For Life, with funding from the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, would create a vast nature recovery area – Affric Highlands – connecting Loch Ness to Scotland’s west coast.

It was officially welcomed by Rewilding Europe as the ninth member of its network of large pioneering rewilding areas at a ceremony in Glenurquhart Public Hall in Drumnadrochit on the banks of the loch.

A group of 20 landowners, covering at least 25% of the total area, and six organisations are already on board and Trees For Life hopes more will join.

Work has begun to involve the local communities in practical action to connect areas of rewilding land due to begin in 2023.

Affric Highlands aims to boost habitat connectivity, species diversity and social and economic opportunities in an area of more than 500,000 acres stretching from Loch Ness across the central Highlands to Kintail in the west, and encompassing glens Cannich, Affric, Moriston and Shiel.

A map of the area Affric Highlands would potentially cover (Trees For Life/PA)

“The Highlands have huge potential to help nature to come back and so help people to thrive, and to make a leading contribution to tackling the global climate and nature emergencies.

“We are delighted Affric Highlands is now one of Rewilding Europe’s large rewilding areas that are inspiring hundreds of other rewilding projects across the continent.”

Rewilding Europe’s eight other rewilding areas are Portugal’s Greater Coa Valley; the Danube Delta in Ukraine, Romania and Moldova; Romania’s Southern Carpathians; Croatia’s Velebit Mountains; Italy’s Central Apennines; Bulgaria’s Rhodope Mountains; the Oder Delta in Germany and Poland; and Swedish Lapland.

The project would rewild areas including Glen Affric (Grant Willoughby/Trees For Life/PA)

“Including Affric Highlands in our portfolio of major European rewilding areas will help magnify rewilding’s impact in the Highlands, and put it firmly on the global map.”