Notting Hill director Roger Michell dies at 65

Director Roger Michell, whose films include Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel, has died at the age of 65.

A statement from his publicist to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.

The son of a British diplomat, Michell was born in South Africa and lived in Beirut, Damascus and Prague as a child.

Roger Michell at the premiere of My Cousin Rachel (Ian West/PA)

Among his theatre credits are Nina Raine’s Consent, Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming and Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, with many of his productions playing at the National Theatre.

His production of Blue/Orange by Joe Penhall, starring Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln and Chiwetel Ejiofor, won numerous awards and transferred to the West End.

Collecting an award for Notting Hill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Also among his film credits is Enduring Love, starring Daniel Craig, Morning Glory, with Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton, and Changing Lanes, starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L Jackson.

He also directed the big screen version of My Cousin Rachel, as well as Venus, starring Peter O’Toole and Jodie Whittaker.

With Rachel McAdams at the Morning Glory premiere (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this month Michell was in the US at the Telluride Film Festival, promoting his upcoming film The Duke starring Dame Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Matthew Goode.

roger Michell (seond left) with Gareth Neame, Kevin Loader and Jason Watkins with their Baftas for The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies (Ian West/PA)

Michell was previously married to actress Kate Buffery, with whom he shared two children.