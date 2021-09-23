News diary for the next four weeks

Here is the provisional diary for the following four weeks.

Friday September 24

MANCHESTER: M&S terror-related stabbings plea hearing. Munawar Hussain, 57, is charged with two counts of attempted murder after the manager of the Burnley branch, who is in her 40s, and a customer in her 60s were stabbed on December 2 last year. Provisional trial on January 31. Manchester Crown Court, Courts Of Justice, Crown Square, Manchester, M3 3FL.

LONDON: Double murder plea hearing. Danville Neil, 63, of Sandrock Road, SE13 is charged with the murders of Ann Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, who died at an address in Clare Street, E2 in August 1993.

Neil is also charged with burglary. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

BRISTOL: Father to be sentenced for murdering newborn baby son. James Dean Clark was convicted of murdering son Sean Clark following a trial. Sean was 39 days old when he died in January 2018. In custody. Bristol Crown Court, The Law Courts, Small St, Bristol, BS1 1DA.

SHEFFIELD: Former MP in court on fraud charges. Former Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation over allegations he made fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority in 2019, and one count of a Proceeds of Crime Act offence. He will appear alongside former aide Gareth Arnold who faces six counts of the same offence, and John Woodliff, who is charged with a Proceeds of Crime Act offence. Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, Castle Street, Sheffield, S3 8LU.

LEWES: Chef to be sentenced for murder of his friend. Lewis Ashdown, 20, of Normansland, Uckfield, East Sussex, pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Marc Williams and possession of an offensive weapon. Lewes Crown Court, 182 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YB.

READING: Sentencing of three teenagers in Olly Stephens trial. Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty of murdering the 13-year-old in Reading on January 3. A 14-year-old girl and the older of the teenage boys had both previously admitted manslaughter. The two boys will also be sentenced over perverting the course of justice. Reporting restrictions in place. Reading Crown Court, Old Shire Hall, The Forbury, Reading, Berkshire, RG1 3EH.

IPSWICH: Sentencing of teen convicted of shooting 15-year-old in the face with a shotgun. The teenager convicted of attempted murder after shooting a 15-year-old schoolboy in the face as he walked to school in Kesgrave, Suffolk is to be sentenced today. The defendant, a 16-year-old boy was found guilty of another offence of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger the boy’s life. Reporting restrictions apply. The sentencing hearing is part-heard, having begun on September 3. Ipswich Crown Court, The Courthouse, 1 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AG.

HUNTINGDON: Inquests into deaths of two children in a house fire. Sienna Jenkins, seven, and her three-year-old brother Isaac Jenkins died following a fire at their home in Buttercup Close, Eynesbury, Cambridgeshire on December 10 last year. Their mother sustained life-changing injuries after she leapt from a second-floor window to escape the blaze. Police said the likely cause of the fire was an electrical fault. Huntingdon Town Hall, 53 High Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3AQ.

DERBY: Defendant due in court charged with murders of a mother and three children. Damien Bendall appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court by video-link earlier this week. The 31-year-old was charged by Derbyshire Police after the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last Sunday. Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, is being held in custody. Derby Crown Court, Morledge, Derby, Derbyshire, DE1 2XE.

08:30 VARIOUS: Young people joining global climate demonstrations to demand greater action on the climate crisis. Friday for Future Scotland (previously Scottish Youth Climate Strike) are taking part in events in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling and Ullapool. The Glasgow march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square starts at 11am, the Stirling march at 2pm starts and ends at Port Street, the Edinburgh rally outside the Scottish Parliament starts at 11am and the Ullapool protest takes place at the Clock Tower on Quay Street at 8:30am.

10:00 LONDON: Solicitor in court accused of contaminating food with blood. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent in relation to a series of incidents in Fulham Palace Road, on Wednesday August 25 in which foodstuff was contaminated at a Little Waitrose, Tesco Express and a Sainsbury’s Local. He indicted no plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27. Remanded in custody. Isleworth Crown Court, 36 Ridgeway Road, Isleworth, West London, TW7 5LP.

10:00 LINCOLN: Inquest to open into death of two-year-old girl who died in fire at caravan site. Louisiana Brooke Dolan was found dead after Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at around 10.30pm on August 23. Lincoln Coroner’s Court, Myle Cross, Macaulay Drive, Lincoln, LN2 4EN.

10:00 LONDON: Press call for highlights from the collection of celebrity magician Ricky Jay, before it is sold at auction by Sotheby’s. Items on show include early a rare books on magic, including a first edition of Reginald Scot’s 1584 text The Discoverie of Witchcraft’ – said to have inspired Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Harry Houdini posters. The auction will be held in New York on October 27 and 28. Sotheby’s London | 6-7 St George Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 2FE.

10:30 WISBOROUGH GREEN, WEST SUSSEX: Preview for the forthcoming Lewis Gilbert Film Archive sale. Film Director Lewis Gilbert (1920-2018) made more than 40 films during a directorial career spanning six decades, but he is best known for his Bond movies – You Only Live Twice (1967 with Sean Connery) , The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979), both starring Roger Moore. There will be behind the scenes as well as publicity photographs, cuttings books, premiere tickets, scripts and storyboard drawings on offer.

Items will be auctioned on November 16. Bellmans, Newpound, Wisborough Green, West Sussex, RH14 0AZ.

11:00: CBI retail sales survey.

16:45: Bafta to host career retrospective with Daniel Craig supported by TCL Mobile. Daniel Craig will reflect on his film career in an exclusive live event hosted by Edith Bowman. Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square.

19:00 LONDON: Filming of The Graham Norton Show. With Norton are the stars of the long-awaited James Bond film No Time To Die. In his final appearance as 007, Daniel Craig is joined by French star Lea Seydoux; the British star of Captain Marvel, Lashana Lynch; and the Oscar-winning star of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr Robot, Rami Malek. With music and chat from global superstar Ed Sheeran, who performs his new single Shivers. Airing on BBC One at 10.30pm on Friday September 24. BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre 101 Wood Lane, W12 7FW.

19:00 LONDON: Vigil for murdered teacher Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old was killed on at Cator Park in Kidbrooke during the evening of September 17. The vigil is to acknowledge her life and in solidarity against violence against women. Those who cannot join in person are asked to light a candle at 1900 on their doorstep. 5 Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, Greenwich, SE3 9FW.

Saturday September 25

Labour Party conference. Brighton.

Runs to September 29.

09:00: Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour go on sale. Running from April to September 2022, the singer will play shows across the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia, including a three-night run London’s Wembley Stadium.

12:00 UPMINSTER: DKMS patient to perform wing walk to raise awareness for stem cell donation. Charity DKMS said that there has been a sharp decline in the number of people signing up to the stem cell register since the start of the pandemic, so blood cancer patient Pete McCleave is taking part in a wing walk to raise awareness. Upminster Airfield At Damyns Hall Aerodrome, Essex.

14:00 LONDON: Vigil for 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Woolwich. Tamim Ian Habimana was found with a single stab wound when officers were called to reports of an attack on July 5. His mother and other family members are to attend a vigil raising awareness to knife crime. Expected to last three hours. General Gordon Square, Woolwich, London, SE18 6FH.

17:00: Netflix virtual fan event Tudum. More than 145 of Netflix’s biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for a day full of exclusives and first looks at shows including Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more.

17:30: Global Citizen Live concert in LA and London. The London line up will include Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man. Airs on BBC One and across the BBC until approx. 3am. Highlights show airs on BBC One on the Sunday at at 4.30pm.

Sunday September 26

08:30 SKY NEWS: Trevor Phillips on Sunday. .

09:00 BBC ONE: The Andrew Marr Show.

10:00 BRIGHTON: Labour Party conference football match. The annual football match between journalists and Labour MPs and officials will take place on day two of the party’s conference in Brighton. Whitehawk FC, TerraPura Ground, East Brighton Park, Wilson Avenue, Brighton, BN2 5TS.

11:00 BBC RADIO 4: Tracey Ullman on Desert Island Discs.

13:30 LINCOLN: National Police Memorial Day. National Police Chaplain, Reverend Canon David Wilbraham MBE will lead the service, during which Thelma Corkey, Annie Coker and Darryl Codling, all relatives of deceased officers, will lead prayers. Candles will be lit by representatives of the four home nations who have also lost loved ones. Home Secretary Priti Patel will give a reading and Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney will give the address. The event is being streamed live on the National Police Memorial Day website. Those who wish to attend must register in advance. Lincoln Cathedral, Minster Yard, Lincoln, LN2 1PX.

15:00 SPENNYMOOR: Ex-pros take part in charity football match with no-heading rules. A fundraising game in aid of brain charity Head for Change and a cancer foundation is being held to show how a ban on heading could work.

In the first half heading will only allowed if the ball is in the penalty box, while in the second half it will be outlawed outright. Heading has been linked to dementia in ex-professional players. Spennymoor Town FC.

15:00 GARE LOCH: Die-in stunt at Faslane naval base. Scottish CND will hold a peaceful marine-themed Die-In at the north gate of Faslane naval base to symbolise the critical threat to bio-diversity. People will be dressed as marine animals lying on the ground and a radiographer will walk amongst the bodies with a “Geiger counter”. Faslane Naval Base.

Monday September 27

The following trial has moved to January 31, 2022 – NOTTINGHAM: Doctor to stand trial accused of attempting to murder ‘highly regarded’ fellow plastic surgeon. Jonathan Peter Brooks, of Landseer Road, Southwell, Nottinghamshire, has been charged with the attempted murder of 65-year-old Graeme Perks, as well as three counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a knife in a public place following an incident in Halam Hill, Halam, near Southwell, on January 14 at around 4.15am. In custody. Nottingham Crown Court, 60 Canal Street, Nottingham, NG1 7EL.

LONDON: Improvised paintball grenades trial. Scott Porter, 44, of St Josephs Way, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, has denied a charge of having an explosive substance in relation to “improvised paintball grenades” under circumstances giving rise to “a reasonable suspicion that he did not have it in his possession…for a lawful object” and three counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism on or before October 2 2019. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: MP Claudia Webbe harassment trial. The independent MP, who had the Labour whip removed pending the investigation, is charged with one count. The trial is due to last for one day. She is on unconditional bail. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

LONDON: The trial of three men charged with the stab murder of 23-year-old Jemal Ebrahim. The defendants are: Tyreese Annan, Mizuki Brown, and Abdul Gaffer. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LINCOLN: Murder suspect to appear in court charged with fatal double stabbing of mother and young son. Daniel Boulton, 29, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is alleged to have killed his 26-year-old ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson on May 31 at a property in Louth, Lincolnshire. Boulton has also been charged with wounding with intent to resist arrest and burglary. In custody. Listed for plea hearing. Lincoln Crown Court, The Castle, Castle Hill, Lincoln, LN1 3GA.

MIDDLESBROUGH: Man in court charged with murdering two-year-old girl. Adam Jackson, 28, from Dale Street, New Marske, Cleveland, is accused of murdering Grace Thorpe in November 2020. She died in hospital days after being critically injured. Teesside Crown Court, Centre Square, TS1 2AE.

LONDON: Woolwich teen stab murder plea hearing. Tamim Ian Habimana, aged 15 and from Eltham, south London, suffered a single stab wound and died at the scene of a violent altercation in Woolwich, south London, on July 5.

A boy aged 15 is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. Three other youths are also charged in relation to the incident. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Sentencing of man who stabbed mother’s boyfriend to death. Nicholas Jones, 34, Croydon, admitted the manslaughter of 45-year-old Paul McCarroll at his home in Croydon on November 20 2020. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

IPSWICH: Further mention hearing in case of Irish businessman Thomas Kavanagh. The 53-year-old faces sentencing on a date to be fixed for his role in a conspiracy to import drugs by an organised crime gang. He previously pleaded along with Gary Vickery, 38, and Daniel Canning, 42, to conspiring to import class A and B drugs, and money laundering. Canning also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition. Provisional sentencing date is October 4. Ipswich Crown Court, The Courthouse, 1 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AG.

LEWES: Man appears in court charged with abducting a child. Florin Marin, 35, has been charged with kidnap and attempted sexual assault of a child following an incident on August 23. Officers have also charged Marin with exposure and engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child in relation to a separate incident in Littlehampton on August 1. In custody. Lewes Crown Court, 182 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YB.

LEICESTER: Terror hearing. Baghdad Meziana, of Ashbourne Street, Leicester, is charged with failing to comply with a notification order between July 15 2019 and July 19 2019 in relation to details of an email address. Leicester Crown Court, 90 Wellington St, Leicester, LE1 6HG.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Pre-trial hearing for man accused of causing two-week-old baby’s death by dangerous driving. James Paul Davis, 34, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, Walsall, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured. Ciaran Leigh Morris was in a pram being pushed along a pavement in Brownhills by family on Easter Sunday and suffered serious injuries when it was hit by a car. Davis is in custody. Wolverhampton Crown Court, Pipers Row, Wolverhampton, WV1 3LQ.

The following sentencing has moved to November 16 – BIRMINGHAM: Sentence of mentally ill man over Birmingham stabbing attacks. Zephaniah McLeod, 28, of Nately Grove, Selly Oak, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to the manslaughter of Sheffield University worker Jacob Billington, as well as a four counts of attempted murder and three of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. McLeod, who committed the attacks on September 6 last year, is being treated at the high security Ashworth Hospital on Merseyside. Mr Billington, from Crosby, Merseyside, died after being stabbed in Birmingham city centre. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

Runs to September 28.

07:00: Finals: Aldi.

10:00 LONDON: Rapper Wiley to appear in court charged with assault on ex-kickboxer. It is alleged that the performer, real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, 42, from Tower Hamlets, east London, went to the flat of Ali Jacko in Forest Gate, east London on August 28, smashed plates and assaulted Mr Jacko. He is charged with assault by beating and burglary of a dwelling with intent to cause damage. Thames Magistrates’ Court, 58 Bow Road, London, E3 4DJ.

10:15 LONDON: 15th anniversary celebrations for the musical Wicked, as it re-opens in the West End. Apollo Victoria Theatre, 17 Wilton Road, Pimlico, London, SW1V 1LG.

10:30 CHICHESTER: Woodmancote murders pre-inquest review. The bodies of Robert Needham, 42, Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and their children, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham, were discovered on March 29, along with that of their dog. Edes House, 27 West St, Chichester, PO19 1RN.

11:15 BRIGHTON: In conversation with Andy Burnham. At the Labour Party Conference the Mayor of Greater Manchester discusses the levelling up agenda, working with the Government and his vision for his city region.

Contact Jack Kelly 07949 135336. Albert Room, The Grand, Brighton, BN1 2FW.

Tuesday September 28

LONDON: Plea hearing for woman accused of murder and decapitation. Jemma Mitchell is charged with the murder of Deborah Chung, whose headless body was found in Devon. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Memorial to Roger Bannister to be unveiled at Westminster Abbey. A plaque devoted to the athlete and neuroscientist is to be dedicated in a small family ceremony and will then on be visible to the public in Scientists’ Corner as they walk through the nave of the abbey. Westminster Abbey, 20 Deans Yard, London, SW1P 3PA.

LONDON: No Time To Die world premiere. Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga on the red carpet. Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP.

LONDON: Plea hearing in the murder of Denardo Samuels-Brooks, 17. A 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, Umar Salami, 18, Denzel Kwateng, 19 and Andre Headley, 18, are charged with the murder. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend the World Premiere of No Time to Die. Royal Albert Hall. South Kensington, London, SW7 2AP.

LONDON: Man on terror charge in first appearance at court. Conrad Howarth, 41, of Pinfold Place, Nelson, Lancashire, has been charged with possession of a document or record of information that was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. He is also accused of possession of an extreme pornographic image. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

08:00: Interims: Lego.

10:00 LONDON: Jenni Richards QC will give a presentation to the Infected Blood Inquiry relating to pharmaceutical companies involved in blood products and the licensing of those products. The company featured today will be Armour. Aldwych House, WC2B 4HN.

Wednesday September 29

OLDBURY: Inquest into death of rider fatally injured after e-scooter crash. Shakur Amoy Pinnock, 20, died in hospital on June 18, 2021, six days after he was involved in a collision with a car in Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands at 3.25pm, on June 12, 2021. His girlfriend Chante Hoosang, who was a passenger on the scooter at the time, needed treatment in hospital for multiple injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen Golf involved stopped at the crash scene and was not arrested. A crowd-funding appeal for a memorial to Mr Pinnock and to assist with the costs of Miss Hoosang’s rehabilitation had raised £5,000 by the end of June, 2021. Black Country Coroner’s Court, Jack Judge House, Halesowen Street, Oldbury, West Midlands, B69 2AJ.

LONDON: Parents in court accused of murdering baby daughter. Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell are charged over the death of Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George, who was 10 weeks old when she died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on February 2, 2018. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

BIRMINGHAM: Woman due in court over viral video showing racial abuse of pub doorman. Sharna Walker, aged 25, of Woodhouse Close, Worcester, was charged by West Midlands Police last month with racially aggravated common assault, assault, criminal damage and public order offence. The charges are connected to an incident on Broad Street, Birmingham, on May 22. On bail. Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, Corporation Street, Birmingham, B4 6QA.

LONDON: Two-day sentencing of former Pc for the murder of Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to kidnap, rape and murder and was sacked by the Metropolitan Police. The hearing in Court 10 will be on video link to an overflow court 19 and CVP on request. The defendant is expected to be produced in court. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

Runs to September 30.

10:00 LONDON: Infected Blood Inquiry continues. Jenni Richards QC will give a presentation to the Infected Blood Inquiry relating to pharmaceutical companies involved in blood products and the licensing of those products. The company featured today will be Armour. Aldwych House, WC2B 4HN.

21:30: Britney Spears conservatorship hearing. A judge is expected to grant a request from the singer to suspend her father from his role in her conservatorship. Spears has demanded Jamie be ousted from his position overseeing her finances. His lawyers argued there is no basis for the request but he later filed a petition to end the conservatorship. Brenda Penny, the judge overseeing the case, will now have to approve the move to terminate the arrangement.

Thursday September 30

LONDON: Man charged with harassment after BBC journalist chased near Downing Street. Joseph Olswang, 38, of Upper Richmond Road West, Richmond-upon-Thames, is charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress. Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators confronting the Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Richmond Terrace and Whitehall on June 14. A protest against the Government’s extension of coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks was taking place in Westminster at the time. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

LONDON: Man to appear in court charged in connection with incident in Whitehall. Alexander Peat, 34, of Felsham Road, SW15, was charged on Saturday, August 28, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act, (using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress) in relation to an incident on June 14. BBC journalist Nicholas Watt was chased by protesters near Downing Street during an anti-lockdown protest. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

BIRMINGHAM: Man due in court accused over fatal hit-and-run. Raihan Ahmed, 19, of Langdale Road, Birmingham, has been remanded in custody accused of causing the death of pedestrian Ghulam Nabi by dangerous driving. The 61-year-old died at the scene after being hit by a vehicle on Great Barr Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, last month. Ahmed has also been charged with driving without a licence or insurance. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

LONDON: Murder sentencing. Anas Mezenner, 17, died from a 15cm deep wound to the buttocks following a stand-off between two groups of youths in Haringey, north London, on January 19, the Old Bailey was told. A teenager who inflicted the fatal blow was found guilty of murder, while the other two 17-year-old co-defendants were convicted of manslaughter. The boy wielding the knife was further convicted of wounding with intent against one of Anas’s friends, while a second 17-year-old was convicted of a lesser charge of unlawful wounding of the same boy. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

BIRMINGHAM: Father and partner in court accused of causing or allowing son’s death. Tom Hughes, the victim’s 27-year-old father, and his partner Emma Tustin, 31, are accused of causing or allowing the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was found collapsed at home in Cranmore Road, Shirley, Solihull, on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Listed for pre-trial review. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

DUDLEY: Six due in court after two young brothers killed in crash. Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay were travelling with their mother in a BMW when it was involved in a crash on Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019. Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, has been charged with causing both deaths while driving dangerously. Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, has been charged with dangerous driving. Four other men face charges of perverting the course of justice or assisting an offender. Dudley Magistrates’ Court, The Inhedge, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1RY.

09:30 BIRMINGHAM: Football fan to be sentenced for racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers. Simon Silwood, 50, is sent an offensive message to Sawyers via social media in January. Silwood, from Kingswinford, near Dudley, was charged under the Communications Act. On bail. Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, Corporation Street, Birmingham, B4 6QA.

09:45 ONLINE: NHS Digital online briefing on children and young people’s mental health. New survey results for 2021 involving more than 3,000 children will be released.

10:00 IPSWICH: Pre-inquest review hearing into death of Corrie McKeague. Mr McKeague, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk on September 24 2016. Full inquest listed from March 7 2022 with a jury. Suffolk Coroner’s Court, Beacon House, Whitehouse Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5PB.

10:00: Press day for play about Grenfell Inquiry. Value Engineering: Scenes From the Grenfell Inquiry is a verbatim play based entirely on the words of those involved in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. An extract of the play will be performed, which can be filmed, and cast and creatives are available for interview. Paddington Arts Centre.

10:00 LONDON: Infected Blood Inquiry continues. Jenni Richards QC will give a presentation to the Infected Blood Inquiry relating to pharmaceutical companies involved in blood products and the licensing of those products. The company featured today will be Bayer. Aldwych House, WC2B 4HN.

11:45 LONDON: The Royal Ballet showcase in advance of World Ballet Day 2021. The 45-minute event will feature performances and conversations with dancers and resident choreographer Wayne McGregor. Royal Opera House (use Bow Street Entrance), Clore Studio, Bow Street, London, WC2E 9DD.

Friday October 1

NORFOLK: Pre-trial review hearing in case of Army officer accused of falsely claiming school fees. Captain Jason Davies, 42, of Witton, Norfolk, denies fraud and using criminal property. He is accused of abusing his position as a Captain in the British Army by falsely claiming Continuation of Education allowance between January 3 2017 and January 31 2018. On bail. Provisional trial date January 31 2022. Norwich Crown Court, The Law Courts, Bishopgate, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 1UR.

LONDON: Serving soldiers in British Army in court over firearms offences. Kirtland Gill, 40, and Rajon Graham, 32, both of Berkshire, face charges including selling or transferring ammunition, conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon. Plea and trial preparation hearing. Southwark Crown Court, 1 English Grounds (off Battlebridge Lane), Southwark, London, SE1 2HU.

LONDON: Teen stab murder plea hearing. Sadikee Williams 36, was charged with the murder of Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, and having an offensive weapon. Keane was found fatally injured in Oval Place in Vauxhall, south London, shortly before midnight on July 5. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

HARROW: Sentencing hearing of rapper Nines. Courtney Freckleton, 31, and Jason Thompson, 35, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import cannabis and conspiracy to transfer criminal property. Harrow Crown Court, Hailsham Drive, Harrow, Middlesex, HA1 4TU.

LEICESTER: Alleged killer due in court after country lane body find. Ross Macullam, 29, of Windsor Close in Coalville, is charged with murdering 23-year-old Megan Newborough. Megan, from Nuneaton, was initially reported missing to Warwickshire Police and an investigation by their officers led to the discovery of her body in Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, in the early hours of August 8. Defendant in custody. Plea hearing. Leicester Crown Court, 90 Wellington St, Leicester, LE1 6HG.

IPSWICH: Sentencing of man and teenager over killing of pensioner. Donald Ralph, 83, was found strangled to death at his home in Aldham, Essex on December 29 2020. His car and two guns had been stolen. Leighton Snook, 28, was convicted of murder and a 16-year-old boy was convicted of manslaughter. Both were convicted of burglary. In custody. Ipswich Crown Court, The Courthouse, 1 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AG.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE: Conspiracy theorist who torched 5G mast sentenced. David Patterson caused more than £100,000 of damage by setting fire to a phone mast and had previously covering himself in foil to protect himself from their waves. He launched his attack on the mast in Gateshead after reading online theories about the dangers posed by the technology. He set fire to one of the masts in Gateshead above a garage, causing between £100,000 and £150,000 of damage to the mast and around £15,000 damage to the business. Patterson was suffering a mental disorder at the time and had been adversely influenced by material he had read online. Newcastle Crown Court, The Law Courts, The Quayside, Newcastle, NE1 3LA.

LONDON: Man due in court charged in connection with 39 migrant deaths probe. Dragos Stefan Damian, 27, was arrested just outside Milan on June 10 and extradited from Italy to the UK on September 2. He is charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence. This is in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex. First appearance was at Colchester mags on September 3. In custody. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: First Crown Court hearing for a man accused of a spate of assaults on five Jewish people in Stamford Hill, north London. Abdullah Qureshi, 28, allegedly carried out the assaults over two hours on August 18, 2021. He has been charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage. Qureshi appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 4 and was remanded in custody. Snaresbrook Crown Court, 75 Hollybush Hill, Snaresbrook, London, E11 1QW.

LONDON: Man due in court charged over container deaths. Dragos Stefan Damian, 27, is charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Terror sentencing. Stefan Aristidou, 27, from Enfield, who was deported from Turkey on his way out of Syria, pleaded guilty to four counts of disseminating terrorist publications including Islamic State propaganda between November 2014 and February 2015. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

Natasha’s Law, which forces food firms to list ingredients, comes into force. Natasha’s Law comes into effect, requiring food businesses to provide a full ingredients list and allergen labelling on foods pre-packaged for direct sale on the premises. The legislation is being introduced to protect allergy sufferers and give them confidence in the food they buy. This amendment was brought about following the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, a teenager who died after suffering an allergic reaction to sesame in a Pret sandwich.

Jury selection for inquests into the deaths of Stephen Port’s four victims. Judge Sarah Munro QC, due to preside over the inquests into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor from October 5. Barking Town Hall.

07:00: Finals: JD Wetherspoon.

10:00 LONDON: Sentencing of man over abusive emails sent to Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. David Knott, 46, from Islington, north London, was found guilty of two counts of harassment against staff members of the Labour leader and his local MP on September 2. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

10:00 LONDON: Infected Blood Inquiry continues. Jenni Richards QC will give a presentation to the Infected Blood Inquiry relating to pharmaceutical companies involved in blood products and the licensing of those products. The company featured today will be Speywood. Chief Scientist at Speywood Laboratories from 1979-87, Sarah Middleton, will also give evidence. Aldwych House, WC2B 4HN.

Saturday October 2

EDINBURGH: The Queen addresses the Scottish Parliament at opening ceremony of new session. The Queen will address the new session of the Scottish Parliament. She will be joined by The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in the debating chamber, alongside MSPs. Scottish Parliament, EH99 1SP.

Sunday October 3

LONDON: London Marathon. London Marathon – elite men’s and women’s races. Organiser plans for 50,000 people to run 26.2 miles in central London.

MANCHESTER: Conservative Party Conference. The Conservative Party Conference (CPC) is a four-day national conference held by the Conservative Party. More specific details on the event can be found here: https://www.conservatives.com/conference.

Runs to October 06.

11:00 BBC RADIO 4: Tom Ilube, tech entrepreneur and chair of the Rugby Football Union, on Desert Island Discs.

Monday October 4

LONDON: Healthcare manslaughter provisional trial. Frances Norris, 93, died in hospital in February 2015 after staying at Birdsgrove Nursing Home in Bracknell. The Surrey-based company, Aster Healthcare Ltd, which ran the home was charged with corporate manslaughter in January. The company also pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act. It allegedly failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that persons not in its employment, including Ms Norris, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety, namely risks of injury from hot water. Aster Healthcare director Sheth Jeebun, 58, of Weybridge, Surrey, denied failure to discharge a duty. He also pleaded not guilty to doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice after Ms Norris’s death. It was alleged that he arranged, or sought to arrange, for thermostatic mixer valves (TMVs) to be fitted or adapted before regulators could complete checks on the hot water outlets. He arranged for false water temperature records to be created and provided to police and other regulators, it was claimed. The charge said he further arranged for a false record to be created of the servicing of TMVs at the home and for a false contract of servicing of TMVs to be provided to the Care Quality Commission and others. A not guilty plea also was indicated on behalf of carer Noel Maida, 48, of Hayes, west London, to a charge of failing to discharge a duty. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

The following trial has moved to October 5 – BIRMINGHAM: Provisional trial date of father and partner accused of murdering child, aged six. Tom Hughes, the victim’s 27-year-old father, and his partner Emma Tustin, 31, are accused of murder and causing or allowing the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was found collapsed at home in Cranmore Road, Shirley, Solihull on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Case is listed for trial. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

LONDON: Provisional trial of serving police officer. Paul Summerson, 43, is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of 18-year-old Lewis Johnson in Hackney, east London, nearly five years ago. He has denied the charge relating to the death of a moped rider who crashed while being pursued. Kingston Crown Court, London, KT1 2BB.

BIRMINGHAM: Trial of man accused of causing two-week-old baby boy’s death by dangerous driving after pram crash. James Paul Davis, 34, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, Walsall, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while uninsured. Ciaran Leigh Morris was in a pram being pushed along a pavement in Brownhills by family on Easter Sunday (April 4) and suffered serious injuries when it was hit by a car. In custody. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

ESSEX: Trial of 16-year-old boy charged with murder of father-of-four. The youth defendant is charged with the murder of James Gibbons, 34, who was stabbed to death outside his home in Iris Meadows, Laindon, Essex. In custody. Chelmsford Crown Court, 3-5 New St, Chelmsford, CM1 1NT.

LONDON: Provisional murder trial of mother and son. Nicola Leighton, 36, allegedly drove her son, Tyreese Ulysses, 19, and three other youths to the scene of the killing, a court heard. Armed with machetes, the four teenagers allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Levi Ernest-Morrison to death in Hazel Grove, Sydenham, south-east London, on April 10. In custody. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

MANCHESTER: Pre-trial hearing for nurse accused of murdering eight babies. Case management hearing for nurse Lucy Letby, 31, accused of the murder of eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree on a hospital neonatal unit.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is alleged to have murdered five baby boys and three baby girls while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 1016. Letby is on remand at HMP Peterborough. Reporting restrictions apply banning anything that would lead to the identification of witnesses. Manchester Crown Court, Courts Of Justice, Crown Square, Manchester, M3 3FL.

LONDON: Inquest into the deaths of two fishermen in a trawler than sank of the Cornish coast. The five-strong crew of the Bugaled Breizh drowned when it went down off the Cornish coast in January 2004. Crew members’ families claim a submarine was responsible, but that has been denied by British authorities and rejected by French courts. At inquest into the deaths of Pascal Le Floch and Yves Gloaguen will be held. The Royal Courts Of Justice, The Strand, London, WC2A 2LL.

IPSWICH: Provisional sentencing date in case of Irish businessman Thomas Kavanagh. The 53-year-old faces sentencing on a date to be fixed for his role in a conspiracy to import drugs by an organised crime gang. He previously pleaded along with Gary Vickery, 38, and Daniel Canning, 42, to conspiring to import class A and B drugs, and money laundering. Canning also admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition. Two-day time estimate. Ipswich Crown Court, The Courthouse, 1 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AG.

LIVERPOOL: Woman and man to appear in court charged with Merseyside child sex offences. Julie Morris, a deputy head primary school teacher who lives and works in Wigan, has been charged with inciting sexual activity and aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13. David Morris, who is not related to her, has also been charged with three counts of rape of a girl under 13. Liverpool Crown Court, The Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts, Derby Square, Liverpool, L2 1XA.

10:00 BRADFORD: Police constable and 15 others to go on trial on historic sex exploitation charges. Sixteen men – including a suspended West Yorkshire Police officer – have been charged in relation to historic child sex abuse in Halifax. Bradford Crown Court, Bradford Law Courts, Exchange Square, Drake Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD1 1JA.

10:00 LOUGHBOROUGH: Provisional inquest hearing into the death of suspected robber Shane Bryant who was taken ill at scene. Shane Bryant, 29, from Birmingham, was taken ill after he was restrained by members of the public at the scene of an armed robbery in Market Street, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, in July 2017, and died in hospital two days later. A 24-year-old was questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, in connection with the incident. Coroner Michael Auty QC, will hold the hearing. Rutland And North Leicestershire Coroner’s Court, Southfield Rd, Loughborough, LE11 2TR.

10:00 LONDON: Former Met counter-terrorism officer sentencing for filming models using hidden cameras. Suspended detective inspector Neil Corbel, 40, has pleaded guilty to 19 voyeurism offences after posing as a pilot to set up fake photo shoots. The case may be sent to the Crown Court for sentencing following mitigation at this hearing. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

Tuesday October 5

LONDON: Stephen Port victims’ inquests. Judge Sarah Munro QC, due to preside over the inquests into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor. Barking Town Hall.

The following hearing has been put back to January 12 – NORFOLK: Provisional trial date of father charged with murder of baby. Three-month-old Eleanor Easey was taken to hospital after becoming unresponsive at her home in the village of Morton on the Hill, Norfolk Police said. She died on December 20 2019. Christopher Easey, 30, is charged with Eleanor’s murder. He and 35-year-old Carly Easey, the child’s mother, are both charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and with child cruelty. In custody. Time estimate of three to four weeks. Norwich Crown Court, The Law Courts, Bishopgate, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 1UR.

BIRMINGHAM: Trial of five defendants accused of teenager’s street murder. Keon Lincoln, aged 15, died of gunshot and stab injuries on January 21 this year after being attacked in Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham. Five defendants, aged between 14 and 18 and from Birmingham and Walsall, have been charged with murder. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

BRADFORD: Two women due to go on trial accused of murdering a 16-month-old girl. Savannah Brockhill, 27, of Hawthorn Close, Keighley, and Frankie Smith, 19, of Wesley Place, Halifax Road, Keighley, are charged with the murder of Star Hobson on September 22 2020. Both women deny the charge and an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child. Bradford Crown Court, Bradford Law Courts, Exchange Square, Drake Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD1 1JA.

COVENTRY: Trial date of father and partner accused of murdering child, aged six. Tom Hughes, the victim’s 27-year-old father, and his partner Emma Tustin, 31, are accused of murder and causing or allowing the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was found collapsed at home in Cranmore Road, Shirley, Solihull, on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Coventry Crown Court, 140 Much Park Street, Coventry, CV1 2SN.

DURHAM: Men in court on Viking hoard charges. Two men have been charged after police found a historically important hoard of coins and silver ingot during raids in 2019 in County Durham and Lancashire. They came from an undeclared Viking hoard and are believed to be of major historical significance. The hoard includes coins of Alfred the Great of Wessex and his less well-known contemporary Ceolwulf II of Mercia. It was considered so important because it fills a gap in the understanding of history at this time. The defendants are Craig Best, 44, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, and Roger Pilling, 73, of Loveclough, Lancashire. Durham Crown Court, The Law Courts, Old Elvet, Durham, DH1 3HW.

LONDON: Hearing expected over injunction banning environmental activists from blocking the M25. The Government successfully applied to the High Court for an order prohibiting anyone from blocking the motorway, which officially came into force on Wednesday September 22. The Royal Courts Of Justice, The Strand, London, WC2A 2LL.

09:00: New car registration figures for September published. The data will be released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

10:00 LONDON: Infected Blood Inquiry continues. Jenni Richards QC will give a presentation to the Infected Blood Inquiry relating to pharmaceutical companies involved in blood products and the licensing of those products. The companies featured today will be Alpha, Abbott and Grifols. Aldwych House, WC2B 4HN.

12:00: Pupil attendance figures. The Department for Education will publish a fortnightly summary of attendance in schools.

Wednesday October 6

LONDON: Domestic murder plea hearing. Franklin McLeod, 54, of Cressingham Road, Lewisham, in south London, is accused of fatally stabbed his partner Marlene Coleman, 53, who was found dead on June 16. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

IPSWICH: Inquest into death of baby girl found at recycling centre. The unidentified infant, known only as Baby S, was found by a member of staff at the facility in Needham Market in Suffolk on May 14 2020. Suffolk Coroner’s Court, Beacon House, Whitehouse Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5PB.

NORTHAMPTON: Five due in court accused of political donation offence after Northampton Town stadium loan inquiry. Sharad Bhimjiyani, 65, and Nutan Bhimjiyani, aged 60, both of Headstone Lane, Harrow, London, have yet to indicate a plea to an allegation that they failed to provide information about a donation made to Northampton South Conservative Association on June 4 2014. Gary Platt, 65, of West Drive, Harrow, denies a charge of failing to provide information about a political donation without reasonable cause on April 4 2014. Leonard Western, 71, of Holmside Rise, South Oxhey, Watford, has also pleaded not guilty to committing the same offence on April 25 of the same year. Nirav Vinodray Sheth, aged 47, of Uppingham Avenue, Stanmore, near Harrow, London, is charged with an offence under Section 54(7) of the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000. Defendants all on bail. Northampton Crown And County Court, 85-87 Lady’s Lane, Northampton, NN1 3HQ.

BIRMINGHAM: Sentence of distraction dance watch thief. Abdelhadi Bahou-Jabour, who lives in Nottingham, has admitted two robberies and an attempted robbery relating to the theft of high-value watches. CCTV released by West Midlands Police showed the 24-year-old dancing to distract the victims of one of the offences in Birmingham city centre. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

KENT: Man appearing at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court for posting offensive Euro 2020 video. Bradford Pretty, 49-year-old man charged with posting a charged with sending a message via the internet that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, after the Euro 2020 final. The Law Courts, Castle Hill Avenue, Folkestone, CT20 2DH.

10:00 LONDON: Infected Blood Inquiry continues. Jenni Richards QC will give a presentation to the Infected Blood Inquiry about smaller haemophilia centres in the UK. The evidence will be heard over three days. Aldwych House, WC2B 4HN.

Runs to October 08.

Thursday October 7

LONDON: NatWest prosecution for alleged failures under money laundering rules. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) alleges that “increasingly large cash deposits” were made into a NatWest customer’s account, with around £365 million paid in – of which some £264 million was in cash. It claims that NatWest’s systems and controls failed to properly monitor and scrutinise this activity, which took place between November 11 2011 and October 19 2016. First appearance. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

LANARK: Trial for man accused of posting offensive tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore. Joseph Kelly was charged under the Communications Act after the post on February 3 – the day after Captain Sir Tom Moore died. He denies the charge. Lanark Sheriff Court, Sheriff Clerk’s Office, Sheriff Court House, 24 Hope Street, ML11 7NE.

LEWES: Sentencing of 25-year-old who threw acid over doctor. Milad Rouf, of Newport Road, Cardiff, is charged with GBH with intent and using sulphuric acid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable. Lewes Crown Court, 182 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1YB.

LONDON: Three youths in court charged with attack on a father who was defending his son. The boys aged 14, 15 and 17 have been charged with GBH with intent in connection with the incident in Longcroft Park, Worthing, on April 4, 2021. Worthing Youth Court, Christchurch Road, Worthing, BN11 1JE.

Friday October 8

YORK: Court hearing for former Castle Howard manager accused of child sex offences. Simon Howard, 65, is charged with indecent assault and incitement to commit an act of gross indecency against a girl aged under 14 at Castle Howard in 1984. York Crown Court, The Castle, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 9WZ.

LONDON: Hearing to set a trial date for PC accused over death crash. Police constable Edward Welch, 33, from Chatham in Kent, is accused over the deaths of Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rozanne Cooper, 34, in August 2016, who were killed following a police chase. It is alleged the officer was in pursuit of a car driven by Joshua Dobby, then aged 23, which hit the victims as they walked along Lennard Road in Penge, south London. Welch has pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing the deaths by dangerous driving of Makayah and Ms Cooper on August 31 2016; causing serious injury to a second child, who was aged 13 at the time of the crash, and dangerous driving. On bail. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

HAMPSHIRE: Pre-trial hearing for man accused of murdering Sir Richard Sutton. Thomas Schreiber is charged with murdering Sir Richard and attempting to murder Anne Schreiber in Gillingham, Dorset, on April 7. He is also accused of dangerous driving on the same date. In custody. Winchester Crown Court, The Law Courts, Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 9EL.

GUILDFORD: Man due in court charged with murdering man hit by car in Walton-on-Thames. Pre-trial review hearing. Shaan Mir, 26, of Arlington Lodge in Weybridge, is charged with the murder of 49-year-old Matthew Tester and attempted murder of a second man. Mr Tester was killed after a BMW was driven into him in Walton-on-Thames on Thursday, April 22. Guildford Crown Court listing office said Mir entered not guilty pleas at a hearing on May 21. Guildford Crown Court, Bedford Road, Guildford, Surrey, GU1 4ST.

LONDON: Spy camera murder sentence. Damion Simmons, 45, was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in a house fire in Harlesden and arson with intent to endanger life. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

BIRMINGHAM: Former police officer due in court accused of Taser assault. Ex-West Midlands Police Pc Declan Jones is charged in connection with an incident in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on February 27, 2020, in which a Taser was used. The 30-year-old denies a single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

KENT: PCSE murder hearing. Mention hearing for Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, who is charged with the murder of 53-year-old PCSO Julia James from Snowdown in Kent. She was found dead with serious head injuries in Akholt Wood on April 27. Before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb. A provisional trial date of November 29 has been set at Canterbury Crown Court. Maidstone Crown Court, Barker Road, Maidstone, Kent, ME16 8EQ.

10:00 YORK: Former boss of Castle Howard due in court over alleged sex offences. Aristocrat Simon Howard is charged with a number of offences, including attempted rape. York Crown Court, The Castle, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 9WZ.

10:30 WOKING: Pre-inquest review for Guildford Pub bombings. Latest hearing, before coroner Richard Travers. Soldiers Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, John Hunter, 17, and Ann Hamilton, 19, as well as civilian Paul Craig, 22, died in the explosion at the Horse and Groom pub on October 5 1974. The bombing was carried out by the IRA at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Surrey Coroner’s Court, Station Approach, Woking, GU22 7AP.

13:45 COUNTY HALL, BELVEDERE ROAD, LONDON SE1 7PB: NAHT Conference. The NAHT school leaders’ union is holding its policy making conference with a range of motions and speeches planned.

Saturday October 9

09:00 COUNTY HALL, BELVEDERE ROAD, LONDON SE1 7PB: NAHT Conference. The NAHT school leaders’ union is holding its policy making conference with a range of motions and speeches planned.

Sunday October 10

LONDON: Walking With The Wounded’s Grenadier Walk of Oman expedition starts in the UK. The 400km trek was switched to the UK after being postponed twice because of the pandemic, and will cover Pen-Y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons and the Thames Path. The Duke of Sussex is patron of the expedition. Omani Embassy, 167 Queen’s Gate, South Kensington, SW7 5HE.

Monday October 11

WORCESTER: Man due to stand trial accused of murdering woman. Nezam Salangy, 42, of Talbot, Bromsgrove, Worcs, is accused of murdering 28-year-old Zubaidah Salangy, after her disappearance in March 2020. His brothers Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, both of Adamscroft Place, Cardiff, are accused of assisting an offender by helping dispose of the body. Worcester Crown Court, The Shirehall, Foregate Street, Worcester, WR1 1EQ.

LONDON: Manslaughter trial. Nicholas Duckett, 45, Hall Place, London, W2, is charged with the manslaughter of Darren Minney who died on September 12 2013 following an assault in Roehampton in 2003. On bail. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

CHELMSFORD: Provisional date of inquest into the death of university student who went missing from home. William Bargate, 23, went missing from his family home in Little Sampford, Essex on September 25 2020. His body was found in woodland in Finchingfield, two miles away, on October 1. His family said he had not been submitting work for his Warwick University course but that the university never called to check how he was. Essex Coroner’s Court, Seax House, Essex County Council, Victoria Road South, Chelmsford, CM1 1LX.

LONDON: Met forensic scientist in court. Ursula Collins, 41, is charged with eight counts of misconduct in a public office between 2009 and 2018. Plea and trial preparation hearing. Mention hearing. On bail. Southwark Crown Court, 1 English Grounds (off Battlebridge Lane), Southwark, London, SE1 2HU.

The following trial has moved to November 15 – BIRMINGHAM: Trial of woman accused of terrorism charges. Aaminah Amatullah, 32, is alleged to have used messaging app Telegram to distribute two videos in September 2019, intending to encourage the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. The defendant, of Livingstone Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, is being held in custody. Birmingham Crown Court, 1 Newton Street, Birmingham, B4 7NA.

HAMPSHIRE: Sentencing of man convicted of attempted murder of three family members. Jonathan Keal, 37, of Bristol, tried to murder of Robert and Lynda Keal, as well as 90-year-old Marjorie Keal, at their home near Fordingbridge in the New Forest, Hampshire. Winchester Crown Court, The Law Courts, Winchester, Hampshire, SO23 9EL.

MIDDLESBROUGH: Hearing for pedestrian accused of road rage murder. Alexander Layton denies murdering James Stokoe in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020. The father was in his BMW when he was fatally stabbed. The hearing is listed as being for further case management. Teesside Crown Court, Centre Square, TS1 2AE.

SHREWSBURY: Man due in court charged with pensioner’s manslaughter. Ashley Sumner, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is charged with unlawfully killing 80-year-old John Bathers in north Shropshire on September 6. The 31-year-old faces further allegations of taking a vehicle without consent and driving other than in accordance with a licence. In custody. Shrewsbury Crown Court, The Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6LU.

Tuesday October 12

Opening Night of White Noise. The European premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ play about race in the 21st century. Bridge Theatre, 3 Potters Field Park, SE1 2SG.

LONDON: Attempted murder sentencing. Sentencing hearing for Evans Innocent, 45, of no fixed address, convicted of one count of attempted murder and two counts of wounding with intent and seven counts of possession of an offensive weapon following a series of unprovoked knife attacks in April 2020. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

PRESTON: Man, 19, accused of killing forces veteran, 86. Syrian student, Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive, Preston is accused of the manslaughter of grandfather Frank Fishwick, 86, who died from internal bleeding the day after being punched in the face after confronting a group of youths outside his home in Preston. Al Aaraj is in custody. Preston Crown Court, Sessions House, Lancaster Road, PR1 2PD.

MIDDLESBROUGH: Man in court charged with violent offences against woman and teenage girls. Liam Keith Hall was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to cause grievous harm with intent. The 33-year-old, from Chilton, County Durham, was charged following an incident in Coleridge Road in September. Teesside Crown Court, Centre Square, TS1 2AE.

EDINBURGH: TED Countdown Summit on climate change. Politicians, policymakers, business leaders, indigenous leaders, scientists, philanthropists, artists, youth activists, are expected to attend the four day event from October 12-15. Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, EH3 8EE.

Runs to October 15.

08:00: Kantar latest supermarket sales and market share data.

Wednesday October 13

LONDON: Plea hearing for man accused of killing his ex-wife. Stony Stoica, 44, allegedly killed 36-year-old Beatrice Stoica who was fatally stabbed at an address in East Dulwich on July 23. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Plea hearing for Lithuanian man accused of beating friend to death. Airidas Janavicius, 38, from Dagenham, is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Marius Lakavicius on July 23 2021. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Possible Tommy Robinson court hearing regarding stalking of journalist. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been in court regarding an application for a stalking protection order after he went to the home of Independent home affairs correspondent Lizzie Dearden and her boyfriend, Samuel Partridge. Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram said on August 26 that he will give his judgment on a future date to be fixed (it may have been handed down by now). He said the interim order will remain in place until October 13, unless it is revoked before that date. If the full order is handed to Robinson there will be a hearing on this day for discussions about it. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

IPSWICH: Sentencing of man who shot dead his wife. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, of The Green, Barham, Suffolk admitted the manslaughter of 42-year-old Silke Hartshorne-Jones by diminished responsibility. She died in hospital on May 3 2020. In custody. Reporting restrictions apply. Three-day listing. Ipswich Crown Court, The Courthouse, 1 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AG.

LONDON: First crown court appearance of man extradited from Pakistan over 2001 murder of Naziat Khan. Zafar Iqbal, 61, was extradited from Pakistan on Tuesday, 14 September. He is accused of killing Ms Khan in Streatham in August 2001. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

10:00: A pre-inquest hearing in the Stardust tragedy. Another pre-inquest into the deaths of 48 people at the Stardust nightclub in Dublin is to take place.

15:00 NEW YORK: Pre-trial hearing in the sex assault case against the Duke of York. Lawyers for the duke and his accuser are due to meet at an in-person hearing at the US district court for the southern district of New York before Judge Lewis K Kaplan to discuss the progress of the case. The hearing is scheduled for 10am Eastern Daylight Time, which is 3pm UK time. US District Court For The Southern District Of New York.

Thursday October 14

HOVE: Teenager to appear in court accused of carrying gun into college. Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, is accused of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on a school premises in connection with the incident at Crawley College. Listed for mention. Defendant to appear in person and enter pleas to some of the charges. Hove Crown Court, Landsdowne Road, Hove, East Sussex, BN3 3BN.

Friday October 15

Sarah, Duchess of York’s birthday (1959).

LONDON: Mention hearing for mother accused of murdering her son, who was found in the bath. Oluwakemi Badare, 36, of Plumstead, south east London, is accused of the murder and manslaughter of her four-year-old son Kingwealth Badare, who drowned in the bath on December 27 2020. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

KINGSTON-UPON-THAMES: Pre-trial hearing in case of car theft ring accused of stealing Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover. Further pre-trial hearing involving a group of thieves who are said to have targeted high value vehicles, including Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover. Some defendants on bail. Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court, 6-8 Penrhyn Rd, Kingston Upon Thames, KT1 2BB.

12:00 LONDON: Pre-inquest hearing into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga. Mrs Mujinga died after reportedly being coughed on and spat at by a man who said he had coronavirus. Barnet Coroner’s Court, 29 Wood Street, EN5 4BE.

14:00 LONDON: Verdict in the case of Mark Hankinson, accused of using web seminars to give advice on how to disguise illegal fox hunts. Verdict in the case of Mark Hankinson, 60, of Sherbourne, Dorset, charged with encouraging or assisting others to break the Hunting Act.

Hankinson is alleged to have given advice to hunters, via web seminars in 2020, on how to use legal trail hunting to disguise the unlawful chasing and killing of animals. Westminster Magistrates’ Court, 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR.

Monday October 18

MIDDLESBROUGH: Former jailers on trial for charges relating to Medomsley Detention Centre. Ian Nicholson, 74, faces one charge of misconduct in a public office, three counts of a serious sexual offence and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to his employment at Medomsley, which closed in the 1980s. Alexander Flavell, 86, also faces misconduct and sexual offences charges from his time as a prison guard there. Teesside Crown Court, The Law Courts, Russell Street, Middlesbrough, TS1 2AE.

ESSEX: Provisional trial date of two women charged with murder of man at New Year’s Eve party. Paul Fletcher, 31, was found stabbed to death at a property in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, Essex at about 1am on New Year’s Day 2021. Hannah Sindrey, 23, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, and 25-year-old Kelly Blackwell of Southernhay in Basildon have been charged with his murder. In custody. Time estimate of three weeks. Basildon Combined Court, The Gore, Basildon, Essex, SS14 2BU.

CARDIFF: Footballer Emiliano Sala trial. David Henderson, 66, from East Yorkshire, faces trial accused of acting in a reckless or negligent manner likely to endanger the plane Mr Sala was travelling in, and causing the plane to discharge a passenger in the UK. The footballer died when the plane he was a passenger in crashed in January 2019 after he had signed for Cardiff City. On bail. Cardiff Crown Court, King Edward VII Avenue, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3PG.

YORK: Former Castle Howard manager due to go on trial accused of child sex offences. Simon Howard, 65, is charged with indecent assault and incitement to commit an act of gross indecency against a girl aged under 14 at Castle Howard in 1984. York Crown Court, The Castle, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 9WZ.

NOTTINGHAM: Doctor to appear in court charged with sexually assaulting two male patients. Tayabb Shah is accused of five sex assaults at Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre between September 11 and September 25 last year. On bail. Pre-trial hearing. Nottingham Crown Court, 60 Canal Street, Nottingham, NG1 7EL.

LONDON: Greenwich murder trial. Taye Francis, 39, of no fixed address is charged with the murder of 23-year-old woman Khloemae Loy who was fatally stabbed in Greenwich on July 5. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Sentencing of former English National Ballet dancer convicted of sex assaults. Yat-Sen Chang, 49, was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration. He is in custody. Isleworth Crown Court, 36 Ridgeway Road, Isleworth, West London, TW7 5LP.

LONDON: Sibling murder case plea hearing. Heaven Belal, 40, is charged with the murder a man believed to be her sibling Omar Belal, 46, at her home in Enfield, north London on July 27. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Sentencing of neo-Nazi teenager for plotting terror. Matthew Cronjager, 18, tried to get hold of a 3D printed gun or a sawn-off shotgun to kill an Asian classmate who he likened to a “cockroach”. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: House of Commons due to return. Palace Of Westminster, SW1A 0AA.

10:00 PLYMOUTH: Six men in court over £160m cocaine seizure on luxury yacht. Andrew Cole, Billy Downs, Denson White-Morales, Edwin Taylor-Morgan, Brynie Sjogreen and Ryan Taylor are charged with being knowingly concerned in the supply or concealing of a Class A drug, namely cocaine. They were arrested on the luxury yacht Kahu in an operation led by the National Crime Agency. Plymouth Crown Court, The Law Courts, 10 Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2ER.

Tuesday October 19

LONDON: Death by careless driving death of businessman. Qatari national Hassan Nasser Al-Thani, 41, allegedly killed 66-year-old Charles Roberts while behind the wheel of a purple Rolls-Royce Wraith on August 22 2019. For plea and sentence. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Court hearing for Home Office boss accused of obtaining miscarriage poison. Darren Burke has pleaded not guilty to the charge of obtaining the medication mifepristone and a second offence of attempting to administer it to a woman to procure a miscarriage on December 4, 2020. Isleworth Crown Court, 36 Ridgeway Road, Isleworth, West London, TW7 5LP.

LONDON: Music video shoot murder plea hearing. Brandon Aldon McNeil, 18, is charged with Shane Jerome’s murder, attempted murder of Pierre Johnson and possession of a weapon on July 21 2021. The victim was on a motorbike as park of a convoy of high performance vehicles involving in filming for a music video. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

LONDON: Halloween murder accused for plea hearing. Antoine Roehrig, 20, is accused of the murder of is Eltom Mohamed Eltom in Westminster on October 31 2020. Police had been called to reports of a fight on a balcony. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

OXFORD: Jonathon Seed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court charged with making a false declaration in the nomination papers for the Wiltshire 2020 Police and Crime Commissioner elections. The charge relates to an allegation he made a false declaration that he was not disqualified from election as a Police and Crime Commissioner, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. Oxford Magistrates’ Court, The Court House, Speedwell Street, Oxford, OX1 1RZ.

Wednesday October 20

LONDON: Louise Kam murder plea hearing. Mohamed El Abboud, 26, of Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, of Wood End Road, Harrow, north London, were charged with Ms Kam’s murder. The Old Bailey, Central Criminal Court, 32 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7EH.

IPSWICH: Inquest into death of music producer who died in ‘scuba diving incident’. Karl Bareham, 37, was on tour in Australia with musician Dallas Green, who records as City and Colour, when he died on September 24 2019. Suffolk Coroner’s Court, Beacon House, Whitehouse Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5PB.

Thursday October 21

Orionid meteor shower peak. The Orionid meteor shower will peak on the night between Oct 21-22.