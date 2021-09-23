Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

The highest rates in the UK are all in Wales.

Neath Port Talbot continues to have the highest rate of all, with 1,282 new cases in the seven days to September 19 – the equivalent of 887.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 725.1 in the seven days to September 12.

Merthyr Tydfil has the second highest rate, up from 668.6 to 835.8, with 505 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf has the third highest rate, up from 553.2 to 762.4, with 1,844 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (753.9), Allerdale in Cumbria has the highest rate in England (639.9) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (530.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rhondda Cynon Taf (up from 553.2 to 762.4)

Kettering (436.4 to 632.0)

Stafford (324.2 to 519.4)

Vale of Glamorgan (488.6 to 680.0)

Flintshire (383.8 to 568.1)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 12.