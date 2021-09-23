Key events in investigation into murder of Sabina Nessa

Primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered as she walked to meet a friend on Friday evening.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on Thursday.

Friday September 17, 8:30pm: Sabina Nessa, a teacher at the Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham, sets out on a five-minute journey to meet a friend at a pub in Kidbrooke but never arrives.

Saturday evening: A man in his 40s is arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Lewisham, and is later released under police investigation.



Monday September 20: A post-mortem carried out at Greenwich Mortuary proves to be inconclusive.

Monday, 9pm: The victim is identified publicly as Ms Nessa.

Lisa Williams, head of the Rushey Green Primary School, pays tribute to her, saying: “She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils.

Floral tributes at Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south London, near to the scene where the body of Sabina Nessa was found (Ian West/PA)

Wednesday September 22: Ms Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed says that her family is “inconsolable” following their loss.

In an interview with the BBC, he says: “We are all truly devastated. Her parents are absolutely shocked, they’re inconsolable still and understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man is just horrific.”

Thursday 23 September, 8pm: The Metropolitan Police announce that a second, 38-year-old man has been arrested at an address in Lewisham on suspicion of Ms Nessa’s murder and is being held in custody.