Harry and Meghan on ‘wonderful’ trip to New York

The Duchess of Sussex said it was “wonderful” to be back in New York as she and the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to the Big Apple together.

Harry and Meghan’s autumn trip to the East Coast saw them visit the city’s One World Trade Centre, built on the site of the twin towers which were destroyed in the September 11 attacks.

The couple were dressed sombrely for the occasion, which comes two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the terrorist atrocity.

Asked by a reporter if she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan smiled and replied: “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”

Harry gazed at his wife as she spoke and smiled.

The pair wore black face masks as they moved around the observatory, taking them off as they stood for photographs.

The visit is the couple’s first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, and their first major public trip post-Megxit.

Harry and Meghan at the One World Observatory (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office/PA)

They were also joined by Mr de Blasio’s family – his wife, the first lady of New York, writer and activist Chirlane McCray, and son Dante de Blasio.

Afterwards, Harry and Meghan paid their respects with a visit to the 9/11 memorial on the ground floor.

While pregnant with her eldest child Archie in 2019, Meghan was treated to a luxurious baby shower in New York by her friends.

She also watched the US Open tennis championships in the city in September 2019.

Harry and Meghan during their visit to New York (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office/PA)

The Sussexes are in New York to take part in a worldwide event on Saturday urging leaders to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are joining the 24-hour broadcast Global Citizen Live being staged in New York’s Central Park and around the world.

It is part of a number of shows being held in cities from London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists including Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

Meanwhile, Harry’s sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst has announced internet giant Google as a new partner.

The Sussexes at One World Trade Centre (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office/PA)

Travalyst said teaming up with Google represented a “significant step forward” in its mission.

Sally Davey, chief executive officer of Travalyst, said: “The Google travel team has committed globally to helping consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and their approach aligns strongly with Travalyst’s collaboration principles.”

Google’s chief sustainability officer Kate Brandt said the firm would build tools and technology to enable travellers and businesses to prioritise sustainability.