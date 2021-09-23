Government insists there is ‘no shortage of fuel’ as BP closes some forecourts

Drivers are being urged by the Government to “buy fuel as normal”, after the lorry driver shortage hit supplies.

BP said a “handful” of its filling stations are closed due to a lack of fuel available, while Esso owner ExxonMobil also said a “small number” of its Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts have been impacted.

A Government spokeswoman said: “There is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal.

HGV driver shortages are hitting all parts of the economy (Steve Parsons/PA)