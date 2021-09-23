Chris Whitty and key workers honoured in ‘superhero’ charity raft race

Rowers dressed as superheroes and key workers were seen guiding their homemade rafts down the Thames as a charity boat race made its return.

The Thames Water Raft Race, which has been running for more than two decades, was cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

Some participants dressed in medical scrubs as a nod to NHS workers (Steve Parsons/PA)

In honour of the work done by key workers during the pandemic, the theme for the day was superheroes.

Batman and Wonder Woman were among those taking part (Steve Parsons/PA)

Others donned medical scrubs or masks of Sir Tom Moore, while one team wore T-shirts featuring a picture of England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the caption: “Next slide please.”

The event has been taking place for more than two decades (Steve Parsons/PA)