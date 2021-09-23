British Airways scraps plans for Gatwick subsidiary after union talks collapse

UK NewsPublished:

The decision means the vast majority of its short-haul flights from the airport will remain suspended.

British Airways scraps plans for Gatwick subsidiary after union talks collapse

British Airways’ plans to launch a short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport have been scrapped after it failed to reach an agreement on pilots’ contracts.

A spokeswoman for the airline told the PA news agency that it was “disappointed” it could not secure a deal with trade union Balpa.

She said: “After many years of losing money on European flights from the airport, we were clear that coming out of the pandemic, we needed a plan to make Gatwick profitable and competitive.

British Airways planes at Gatwick
British Airways has suspended its short-haul flights at Gatwick since March 2020 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The vast majority of British Airways’ short-haul flights from the West Sussex airport have been suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News