Bank cautions over soaring prices and supply chain hit to growth

The Bank of England has cautioned over a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation due to rocketing energy costs and said the supply chain crisis was beginning to hamper Britain’s economic recovery.

The Bank cautioned that rising gas prices were set to push UK inflation above 4% by the end of the year.

It said Consumer Prices Index inflation, currently at 3.2%, could remain above 4% into the second quarter of next year.

The Bank stuck by forecasts that the inflation leap would be only temporary as all nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates on hold at 0.1%.

But two policymakers, deputy governor Dave Ramsden and external MPC member Michael Saunders, called for a £35 billion cut to the Bank’s £895 billion quantitative easing (QE) programme amid the inflation fears, though they were outvoted 7-2.

“This downward revision in part reflects the emergence of some supply constraints on output,” the Bank said.

Minutes showed the MPC believed some developments over the past month have “strengthened” the case made in August that some tightening of monetary policy could be necessary to meet the central bank’s 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term.

However, in the latest report, the MPC added that “considerable uncertainties remain”.