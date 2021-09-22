Robert the Bruce document linked to Scottish independence to be auctioned

A document from Robert the Bruce granting land to a supporter in the Scottish Wars of Independence is going up for auction.

The Letters Patent is in the name of Bruce as the King of Scotland and grants land at “Uthirtyre” – now Auchtertyre in Angus – to independence backer Sir William Oliphant, and is estimated to fetch up to £30,000.

The land was granted in return for the feudal service of three archers in the king’s army.

The document, going under the hammer in the Scottish Sale at Bonhams auction house in Edinburgh on October 15, is printed on vellum and dated March 20 1326.

The document bears an indistinct fragment of the Great Seal.

Its existence was well-known to scholars but its whereabouts was unknown for nearly a century and it is now being sold by a UK-based private collector.

Oliphant was a veteran of earlier battles for Scottish independence from England, including the Battle of Dunbar in 1296, when King Edward I attempted to conquer Scotland.

The Scottish noble swore allegiance to Bruce, possibly after the Battle of Bannockburn in June 1314, when Bruce defeated King Edward II’s English army.

Oliphant was one of the the 51 Scottish barons and earls who put their seals on the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320, which asked the Pope to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king, after he was crowned at Scone Palace 14 years earlier.

Managing director of Bonhams Scotland, Charles Graham-Campbell, said: “This is something that really does have a lot of resonance just because it links so many people at that time who were supporting Robert the Bruce in his quest to win Scotland back from Edward III and get it back as a sovereign nation again.

“It awards land to Sir William Oliphant who was a major supporter of independence. He was at the Battle of Dunbar, the Battle of Stirling and Bannockburn. So much of Scottish history of that time is part of this document.

“It’s the sort of thing that doesn’t usually come up that often for sale. It’s something that you or I or anyone could bid on and have a chance of acquiring.

“I suspect with what’s going on in Scotland at the moment this will be seen as an amazing document to have.

“People here or in the Scottish diaspora spread around the world might well think this a is a lovely piece of Scottish history to have.”