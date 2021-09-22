PM has tested negative since shaking hands with Covid-infected minister – No 10

Boris Johnson has returned a negative test after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case during his US trip, No 10 has said.

Brazil’s health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, has confirmed via social media that he has tested positive for Covid and is in isolation, only 24 hours after being filmed shaking hands with the Prime Minister in New York on Monday.

He was part of the delegation when Mr Johnson met Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the fringes of the United Nations general assembly (UNGA).

Asked on Wednesday whether Mr Johnson had taken a Covid-19 test or any other precautions since Mr Queiroga’s announcement, Downing Street initially only emphasised that the UK leader was fully vaccinated.

Comunico a todos que hoje testei positivo para #Covid19. Ficarei em quarentena nos #EUA, seguindo todos os protocolos de segurança sanitária. Enquanto isso, o @minsaude seguirá firme nas ações de enfrentamento à pandemia no Brasil. Vamos vencer esse ?! ???? pic.twitter.com/OIaK8hDPy6 — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) September 22, 2021

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman later told reporters in the US that Mr Johnson had since returned a negative result.

Asked if he had been tested since the meeting on Monday, the spokesman said: “Yes, and it was negative.”

No 10 said there were “strict Covid measures in place at UNGA” which were being adhered to by the Prime Minister.

During the UK-Brazil talks on Monday, Mr Queiroga was pictured sitting away from Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also attended.

He wore a mask but neither the Prime Minister nor Ms Truss did.