Man remanded in custody charged with four murders in Killamarsh

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house near Sheffield.
Damien Bendall, 31, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby by video-link to the county’s Ripley police headquarters.
Derbyshire Constabulary said the four bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.
Deputy District Judge Gary Garland ordered Bendall to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.