Man remanded in custody charged with four murders in Killamarsh

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house near Sheffield.

Damien Bendall, 31, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby by video-link to the county’s Ripley police headquarters.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the four bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

The scene in Chandos Crescent (Dave Higgens/PA)

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland ordered Bendall to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.